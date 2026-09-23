Deniz's remarks gave fans the impression that Saudi Arabia controls the tempo of matches and dominates them, with the only remaining problem being the conversion of available chances into goals. That simply isn't true.

Yes, Saudi Arabia were the more dominant side against Kuwait, and several chances came their way, undone only by the poor decision-making of Abdullah Al-Hamdan. That's natural given the gulf in quality. But it was not the reality at the World Cup, whatever Deniz claims.

Take the goalless draw with Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia wasted only a single clear-cut chance from 7 shots, while their opponents did the same from a full 15 attempts on goal.

The expected goals told an even starker story. Saudi Arabia managed just 0.39, a full goal behind Cape Verde's 1.39.

Possession and tempo? Those belonged to the African side too.

Things got worse against Spain. Deniz's side lost 4-0, managed only a single shot on target and created nothing clear-cut, finishing with an expected goals figure of just 0.14. A shocking number in terms of control.

Even the 1-1 draw with Uruguay, the only game in their last five where Saudi Arabia scored themselves, brought no real attacking threat.

Saudi Arabia took 7 shots in that match, 3 on target, against Uruguay's 27. That figure lays bare their absence going forward, particularly in the second half.

The expected goals read 0.66 from a single clear-cut chance for Saudi Arabia, against 1.72 for the Latin Americans from two clear-cut chances.

Uruguay's goalkeeper faced only two shots. Mohammed Al-Owais, at the other end, made a full 9 saves. La Celeste were on top throughout.

The numbers point to one conclusion. Saudi Arabia's problem was never about converting chances into goals, because the chances weren't being created in the first place. Not once did they hold the upper hand in any match they played.