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Celia Balf

From Croatia's burek to Ghana's chichinga: Taste the 2026 World Cup through NYC’s fan-favorite foods from Groups J, K and L

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From Algeria's seafood platters to Argentina's famed steakhouses, GOAL's final NYC World Cup food guide explores fan favorites from Groups J, K and L.

A Sunday roast, a pint and football. Does it get any better?

The World Cup is less than 10 days away, and in New York City, fans can already get a taste of the tournament. Across the five boroughs, the flavors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are everywhere, from family-owned restaurants in Astoria, Queens, showing Algeria matches over platters of seafood and kafta to Argentine steakhouses serving meat on tables dressed in Argentina's colors.

That is what makes New York different. Few cities in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, and few places in the United States are better positioned to celebrate a tournament built around the global game. The food changes from borough to borough and country to country, but the experience is familiar: friends, families and supporters gathering around a match, a meal and a shared sense of anticipation.

In the final installment of this four-part series, GOAL explores signature dishes from nations in Groups J, K and L, all available across New York City, and the restaurants where fans can taste the tournament before kickoff.

  • ArgentinaGetty Images

    Argentina

    Steakhouses and soccer more or less sum up Argentina. These are two things Argentines do very well: cook some of the world's best meats and play soccer.

    The city surely isn't ready for Argentine fans, who are having the same effect on New York as Knicks fans at the moment. It's impossible to go to Midtown Manhattan and not see either a Knicks shirt or a Messi shirt.

    When it comes to the best places to watch a soccer match and enjoy some of the city's best meats, head to Boca Juniors in Queens.

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  • AlgeriaGetty Images

    Algeria

    Another point goes to Astoria, Queens, for having some of the best food and soccer-watching spots in the city. Merguez & Frites in Astoria is the place to go for devoted Algerian soccer fans. While watching the match, enjoy kofta and all the seafood you could imagine.

  • AustriaGetty Images

    Austria

    Hearty and easy to hold while cheering loudly, that's the requirement in Austria when it comes to stadium food. Some of the most popular options are Käsekrainer and Schnitzelsemmel.

    Käsekrainer is a pork sausage served in a bun with cheese, mustard and curry powder. Schnitzelsemmel is another classic, featuring pork or chicken schnitzel tucked into a bread roll.

    There are a few NYC staples where fans can enjoy Austrian food and watch matches. Head to Cafe Katja on Orchard Street to catch the big games while digging into its famous Wiener schnitzel. In Brooklyn, there's Werkstatt, an Austrian-German pub that serves as a local hub for supporters.

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  • JordanGetty Images

    Jordan

    Bizir, a mix of sunflower and pumpkin seeds, is one of the most classic snacks enjoyed while watching soccer in Jordan, but there are other options as well. Mezze dips and falafel wraps are also popular game-day foods.

    Bedouin Tent, located in Downtown Brooklyn, is a popular destination for Jordanian cuisine, cultural gatherings and soccer supporters.

  • PortugalGetty Images

    Portugal

    There's one king when it comes to Portuguese game-day food, and that's the bifana. Thin cuts of pork are cooked until tender with spices, white wine and garlic, then served on a crusty roll.

    Either head to O Lavrador in Jamaica, Queens, for some of the city's best Portuguese food or watch Portugal play at the packed, rowdy and delicious Raizes Churrascaria in Brooklyn.


  • Congo DRGetty Images

    Congo DR

    In DR Congo, beef skewers known as kamundele and ntaba, a grilled goat dish, are among the most popular foods to eat while watching sports. A warm skewer is almost always enjoyed with a cold beer.

    There's also an African halal food stand in Manhattan's Financial District serving some of the best African cuisine in the city while hosting viewing parties for supporters of South Africa, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana.

    To sample the stand's rotating country-specific specials, you'll have to make the trip to Pearl Street.

  • UzbekistanGetty Images

    Uzbekistan

    Grilled meats, pastries and green tea are staples while watching soccer in Uzbekistan. Shashlik, a kebab made with various meats, is a popular choice on match days.

    In NYC, Brighton Beach in Brooklyn is home to a sizable Uzbek and Central Asian community. There's also Uma's in Rockaway Beach, Queens, offering the best of both worlds: the beach and Uzbek cuisine.




  • ColombiaGetty Images

    Colombia

    Empanadas make another appearance, this time in Colombia. Colombians love their soccer and often enjoy watching a match with an empanada or arepa.

    Crowds turn out for Colombian soccer matches in NYC. If you want one of the liveliest places to watch a match, head to Bogota Latin Bistro in Brooklyn for food, drinks and, of course, soccer.

  • EnglandGetty Images

    England

    It may feel boring to say chips, also known as French fries, are the go-to food in England during football matches, but it's true. There are also snacks such as sausage rolls, pizza and meat pies that typically find their way into pubs. Obviously, a pint is an even more essential match-day staple.

    There are too many pubs and bars to choose from in NYC if you're English, rooting for England or simply want to be around cheeky accents. Between Carragher's in the Financial District, Grand Street Social in Lower Manhattan and Highbury Pub in Brooklyn, there are plenty of options.

  • Croatia, BurekGetty Images

    Croatia

    Burek and sports are one and the same, at least in Croatia. The flaky pastry, stuffed with ground beef and cheese, is an easy handheld stadium snack and a popular choice when watching soccer at a bar.

    Head to Astoria, Queens, for a taste of Croatia in NYC. Specifically, visit Rialto, formerly known as Istria Sport Club, for food, special game-day drinks and a massive wall-sized screen.

  • GhanaGetty Images

    Ghana

    Chichinga, grilled meat skewers, is one of the most popular grab-and-go snacks to enjoy while watching a soccer match. From the peanut-and-chili seasoning to the sweet plantains that often accompany it, it's a trusted favorite and absolutely delicious.

    Head to Eleanor's Bar and Restaurant in Pelham Bay, the Bronx, for a combination of chichinga, drinks and soccer on the screen.

  • PanamaGetty Images

    Panama

    Whether watching soccer or baseball, one of the most popular dishes to enjoy alongside an ice-cold beer is patacones. Patacones are twice-fried green plantains that are pressed into discs and served as a snack or side dish.

    They're a bit like plantain chips, French fries or even a sandwich base when topped with cheese, shredded beef or vegetables.

    For the best Panamanian vibes and a place to enjoy authentic dishes while watching Panama play in the World Cup, head to Michelle's Cocktail Lounge in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

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