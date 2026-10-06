Saudi Arabia have gone 27 tournaments without a trophy since their last title. The best they have managed in that spell is a runners-up finish, which they have achieved on five occasions.

Four of those tournaments were World Cups, in 2006, 2018, 2022 and 2026, and the group stage ended their campaign every time. They failed to even reach the 2010 and 2014 editions.

The AFC Asian Cup has brought six appearances since that last title. A second-place finish in 2007 stands as the high point, Iraq beating them in the final.

Elsewhere in that competition, the round of 16 proved the end of the road twice, in 2019 and 2023. Three group-stage exits followed in 2004, 2011 and 2015.

At Gulf level, Saudi Arabia played in 10 editions of the Arabian Gulf Cup before Gulf 27. They finished second four times, in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2019, and never did better.

Three West Asian Football Federation Championship campaigns, in 2012, 2014 and 2019, all ended at the group stage.

The Arab Cup tells a similar story across three appearances. Third place in 2025 is their best, with a fourth-place finish in 2012 and a group-stage exit in 2021.