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Mykhailo Mudryk makes his preference clear as Chelsea consider 'surprise' next move for winger
Mudryk returns after lengthy suspension
Mudryk is finally back in the picture at Stamford Bridge after a tumultuous period away from the first-team squad. The winger had been unavailable for almost two years after serving a suspension following an adverse finding for the banned substance meldonium.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk man recently joined Chelsea’s pre-season tour, building up his fitness with cameo appearances against Juventus, AC Milan, and Johor Darul Ta’zim. Despite his return to the pitch, the long lay-off means he is currently short of the competitive rhythm required to lead the line for Xabi Alonso’s side.
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Premier League preference for Ukrainian winger
While interest in Mudryk is high across the continent, the player has a specific vision for his immediate future. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk would prefer to remain in the Premier League next season if an agreement is reached to send him out on loan.
"Chelsea are open to considering loan proposals for Mudryk to let him play regularly after return. Italian clubs as well as RC Strasbourg are options but understand Mudryk’s preference would be a loan to a Premier League club," Romano explained on X.
Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club under the BlueCo umbrella, have already secured goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on loan and were thought to be a natural destination for Mudryk. However, the lure of staying in the English top flight remains strong.
Frank Lampard’s Coventry City have emerged as a potential destination, with the former Blues boss looking to bolster his attacking options following the Sky Blues' promotion back to the
Xabi Alonso calls for sensitivity
Chelsea head coach Alonso has urged caution regarding Mudryk's reintegration, noting the unique circumstances surrounding his return. Speaking on the player's future, Alonso said: "Everything has happened so quick, so the main thing is thinking about the person, to feel that he was back in the group dynamic, part of a team, and we need to assess how he is doing. But for sure, he’s a special player.
The Spaniard’s comments highlight the delicate nature of Mudryk's situation after two years without competitive football. While the talent that persuaded Chelsea to pay a massive fee for his services remains, the physical and mental toll of his time away cannot be ignored.
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Teammates back 'freak' Mudryk
Inside the dressing room, the support for Mudryk remains steadfast. Defender Tosin Adarabioyo praised the winger’s dedication during his 20-month absence, stating: "Misha is a freak. His work rate is unbelievable. There is no doubt he has been working hard throughout this whole time. I know he has been doing sessions away. I have seen him. I know the guys he has been working with, so it’s good. Misha is my guy."
Adarabioyo continued by emphasizing the importance of the squad's backing for the Ukrainian international. "I am really happy for him. You can see he is just really happy to be around and back in the environment. It is obviously going to take him some time, but we are all here to support him," he added.
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