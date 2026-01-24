Virgil van Dijk slams refereeing and calls out VAR after mistake costs Liverpool at Bournemouth

Speaking to reporters after the match, Slot said: "Maybe that sums up our season. Every time something else, it's every time something special, how we concede but we concede. The only ones to blame are ourselves. I think it is safe to say they could've scored the 3-2 a little bit earlier. A few players of ours ran out of energy, and I cannot criticise them for that. Two days ago, we had to play an away game in Europe. We are the only team that played Champions League that has two days in between. After an away game, another away game against one of the most intense teams."

And on the lengthy delay, which left Liverpool down to 10 men after Joe Gomez picked up a knock, Slot added: "The second goal was when we were down to 10. After the first goal, Joe Gomez had to go off. He wanted to try, he thought he could, but then he couldn't. I tried to scream towards them to put the ball out but we were quite comfortable. When we lost it, it was the opposite. But even if you are down 10, the way we conceded that goal was not specifically because we were down to 10. It is just a winger that is surprising our fullback in a situation we could have done better."