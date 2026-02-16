Revealed: Jose Mourinho's special release clause that could see him return to Real Madrid for free this summer despite two-year Benfica contract

Mourinho joined Benfica on a two-year contract earlier this season, but ASreports his deal includes a clause that would allow him to leave for any team without paying a termination fee, a factor that makes a potential move to Madrid significantly more straightforward for Perez. However, the clause can only be triggered during a 10-day window after Benfica's last game of the season. While the Real Madrid board has not yet officially moved for the Portuguese manager, the existence of this window of opportunity makes him a looming threat to the current regime. It provides Mourinho with the ultimate leverage to return to the elite level of European management should the phone call from the Spanish giants finally arrive.

Mourinho is currently enjoying his return to his homeland, relishing the chance to be closer to his family after years of living abroad. Reports suggest he is comfortable in Lisbon and has never publicly pushed for an exit, yet the allure of the Bernabeu remains. While the Portuguese Football Federation is reportedly wary of his "all-encompassing" personality for the national team job after the World Cup, Mourinho continues to harbour a deep affection for Madrid. A call from Perez could change everything, even though the pair have recently lost regular contact due to changing numbers and career paths.