Pau

Pau Overview

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July 2026
Club Friendlies
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
Pau badge
Pau
PAU
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
4
Pau badge
Pau
PAU
0
FT
August 2026
Ligue 2
Pau badge
Pau
PAU
Annecy FC badge
Annecy FC
ANN
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Standings

Ligue 2 crestLigue 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11Nancy crestNancy00000000
12Nantes crestNantes00000000
13Pau crestPau00000000
14Red Star crestRed Star00000000
15Reims crestReims00000000
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Betting spotlight

La Liga winner odds: Why Real Madrid could be the value pick
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