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Pau Overview
“Shaqueel van Persie menanganinya dengan baik di Feyenoord”
Calvin Stengs resmi hengkang dari Feyenoord mulai saat ini
Feyenoord meraup keuntungan dari kesepakatan senilai jutaan terkait Summerville: inilah jumlahnya
Transfers
C. Summerville
Feyenoord tak perlu berpikir dua kali setelah menerima tawaran sebesar 10 juta
Transfers
Lille
Feyenoord menjual Hwang seharga lima juta euro
Transfers
FC Porto
Sauer mencapai kesepakatan lisan, kepergiannya dari Feyenoord semakin dekat
Transfers
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July 2026
11 Jul
Club Friendlies
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
Pau
PAU
1
FT
21 Jul
Club Friendlies
Espanyol
ESP
4
Pau
PAU
0
FT
August 2026
08 Aug
Ligue 2
Pau
PAU
Annecy FC
ANN
14:45
More
Standings
Ligue 2
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
11
Nancy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nantes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Pau
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Red Star
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Reims
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
More
Betting spotlight
La Liga winner odds: Why Real Madrid could be the value pick
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