Pakistan Overview

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Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League

Wharton 'not going to sit and cry' over England World Cup snub

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has insisted he will not "sit and cry" after being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup. Despite a fine individual campaign at Selhurst Park, the 22-year-old midfielder was the high-profile absentee from the 26-man travelling party announced last week.

A. WhartonEngland
FBL-EUR-C4-CRYSTAL PALACE-RAYO VALLECANO

'Ruins my party!' - Wharton gutted to see celebrations delayed

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has revealed his frustration at missing the initial dressing-room celebrations following the Eagles' historic Conference League triumph. The England international was immediately pulled away for a random UEFA doping test after the final whistle, temporarily delaying his plans to celebrate their continental silverware with team-mates.

A. WhartonCrystal Palace
Crystal Palace Conference League ratings GFX

England reject Wharton stars as Palace win Conference League

Adam Wharton was the star of the show as Oliver Glasner gave Crystal Palace fans the perfect parting gift by leading the Londoners to a fully deserved 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday night. Right from the first whistle, Wharton had the look of a man determined to make a mockery of Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave him out of the England squad for this summer's World Cup in North America.

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June 2026
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6Celta Vigo crestCelta Vigo381412125348554
W
D
L
W
W
7Getafe crestGetafe38156173238-651
W
L
W
D
L
8Rayo Vallecano crestRayo Vallecano381214124144-350
W
W
D
D
W
9Valencia crestValencia381310154655-949
W
W
D
W
L
10Real Sociedad crestReal Sociedad381113145961-246
D
L
D
D
L
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