The highly sought-after talent has reportedly approved a move to the "City of Colours" this summer, and Eichhorn has now notified all other suitors of his decision.
Translated by
"The saga is over": Kennet Eichhorn has reportedly made his decision – a major transfer is imminent
Although Eichhorn is still under contract with Hertha until 2029 following an extension last summer, he can leave the capital club early due to a release clause. Reports vary on the exact transfer fee for the 16-year-old. According to Sky, Bayer is now paying between eight and nine million euros for the services of the central midfielder.
The deal ends weeks of speculation over one of Germany's brightest talents, with several leading domestic and overseas clubs previously pursuing the teenager.
Yet the list of suitors eventually dwindled. Bayern Munich reportedly dropped out after Eichhorn's camp requested a substantial signing-on fee, while Liverpool fell out of contention because the teenager wanted to stay in Germany. As kicker reported in recent days, the race had narrowed to Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, although Ruhrnachrichten claimed that runners-up Borussia Dortmund remained in the mix.
- Getty Images
Kennet Eichhorn waited to see how the coaching situation at Bayer Leverkusen would be resolved.
Bayer was seen as a strong contender, but Sky reports that Eichhorn will soon undergo his medical and then sign a contract valid until 2031. "The saga is over," according to the outlet.
The club's appointment of a new coach last week is said to have removed any lingering doubts Eichhorn may have had. The 16-year-old had reportedly been waiting patiently to see who would succeed Kasper Hjulmand at Bayer, and that loyalty was seen as a clear sign that a move was imminent. He is said to have already spoken personally with the new B04 coach, Carles Martinez.
Martínez enjoys a strong reputation for nurturing young talent and is often compared to Bayer's former successful coach Xabi Alonso. His possession-based style of play suits Eichhorn, whose greatest strengths lie in defensive midfield.
Last term, the U17 captain missed almost three months with a serious syndesmosis injury, then a red-card ban, yet he remained a fixture in coach Stefan Leitl's starting XI for the capital club, offering a bright spot even as the side once again failed to secure promotion.
Kennet Eichhorn's statistics for Hertha BSC's first team
Deployments 19 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 2 goals Goals 2 assists 0 Yellow cards 7 Red cards 1