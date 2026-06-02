Gabon

Gabon Overview

World Cup missing stars GFX

Biggest stars who failed to qualify for World Cup 2026

We are now just over a week out from the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with all 48 teams making their way to North America with dreams of glory driving them. All of the pre-qualifying favourites made it safely through, including Spain, Brazil, England, France and defending champions Argentina.

AnalysisWorld Cup
Africa Cup of Nations Winners and losers GFX

Mane, Salah & AFCON's biggest winners and losers

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations. However, even by the tournament's extraordinary standards, the final of the 2025 edition was like nothing we've ever seen before - albeit not in a good way. In the 93rd minute of a tense but largely uneventful encounter in Rabat, Senegal had a goal from Ismaila Sarr very harshly disallowed for a perceived foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi beforehand. Just moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after an invention by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who had spotted a minor tug on Brahim Diaz's shirt by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Winners & LosersAfrica Cup of Nations
Nigeria vs Gabon, November 2025

Osimhen brace powers Nigeria to crash Gabon and keep World Cup hopes alive

After a valiant fight by the Panthers in regulation time, the Super Eagles ultimately emerged victorious from this 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-offs semi-final battle in neutral Morocco on Thursday. Eric Chelle's men needed extra time to win 4-1 at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium with the Galatasaray forward grabbing a double. They remain in contention to go to the global competition but still have other hurdles to plain.

World Cup Qualification CAFNigeria vs Gabon
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Standings

Stars League crestStars League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Roma crestRoma382341159312873
W
W
W
W
W
4Como crestComo382011765293671
W
W
W
D
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan382010853351870
L
W
L
L
D
6Juventus crestJuventus381912761342769
D
L
W
D
D
7Atalanta crestAtalanta381514951361559
D
L
W
D
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Cuotas de ganador del Mundial 2026: Favoritos y predicciones
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