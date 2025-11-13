2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers African play-offs: Victor Osimhen brace keeps Nigeria's hopes alive after emphatic win over Gabon

Victor Oshimen was a constant threat to Gabon in the first half, especially with some headed efforts that either went narrowly wide or drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba.

In the same stanza, the Super Eagles thought they deserved a penalty when centre-back Aaron Appindangoye appeared to have handled inside the box, but South African referee Abongile Tom could not tolerate calls for a kick.

Then, early into the second half, it was Gabon who felt they should have been awarded a penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel had pulled Appindangoye down in the 18-yard box.

But following a lengthy consultation with VAR, Tom ruled against a penalty kick.

With 12 minutes to go, Appindangiye made a clearance blunder as he passed Akor Adams, who rounded Mbaba to break the deadlock.

But as Nigeria looked on course for victory, Mario Lemina levelled for the Panthers with just a minute remaining to send the match into extra time.

It proved to be a difficult evening for Victor Osimhen with two near-misses from Mbaba-to-beat golden situations near the end of the game.

Substitute Chidera Ejuke then reclaimed the lead for the Super Eagles in the 97th minute with a clinical finish after being set up by Wilfred Ndidi.

As Gabon tried to equalise again, their hopes of a comeback were deflated by Osimhen five minutes later when the Galatasaray forward finally beat Mbaba.

Osimhen was back to seal his brace in the 110th minute after powering his way past some Gabon defenders before firing home.

Nigeria will now face the winner between Cameroon and DR Congo, who clash in another semi-final match.

The final of these African qualifiers play-offs is on Sunday in Rabat.