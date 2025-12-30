AFCON Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs transfer target sends Tanzania to Round of 16 as they deny Tunisia win in Group C
Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia
Tanzania have made it to the Round of 16 of AFCON after denying Tunisia victory at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, in Rabat on December 30.
As expected, it was Tunisia who started the game on a high, but Taifa Stars did well to stop them, only to be undone by reckless defending by Ibrahim Hamad, which led to a penalty. Ismael Gharbi made no mistake from 12 yards to hand his nation a deserved lead.
Tanzania came back strongly after the break, needing a rocket from Kaizer Chiefs-linked Feisal Salum, who had received a pass from Novatus Miroshi.
The draw ensured the Tanzanians are among the best three finishers, which granted them passage to the knockout phase where they are scheduled to play hosts Morocco on January 4.
Nigeria and Tunisia finished first and second, respectively, in Group C.
Benin vs Senegal
When: Tuesday, December 30
Where: Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier
Time: 21.00 SAT
Boswana vs DR Congo
When: Tuesday, December 30
Where: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat
Time: 21.00 SAT
