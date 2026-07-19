Fiorentina U20

Fiorentina U20 Overview

Christian Pulisic Liverpool crest

Why ‘nightmare’ Pulisic could be Liverpool’s Salah replacement

Christian Pulisic could be the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, Jonathan Spector has told GOAL, with the USMNT star considered to be a “nightmare” for opposition defences. The United States international forward is currently on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan, but boasts Premier League experience from his four-year stint at Chelsea.

C. PulisicExclusive
EPL pre-season wonderkids GFX

10 wonderkids to watch as EPL clubs kick off pre-season

With the new Premier League season now less than a month away from kicking off on August 21, pre-season friendlies are about to get into full swing as the majority of clubs jet off around the globe to ensure the best possible preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. However, due to the World Cup, a number of squads are far from full strength as those who reached the knockout rounds in North America enjoy some belated time off, creating opportunities for others to stake their claim for greater roles over the next 10 months.

AnalysisPremier League
Uruguay v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

Nunez to Atlanta United? MLS club reportedly open transfer talks

Atlanta United are reportedly exploring a blockbuster move to upgrade their attack, opening talks with former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguay international has emerged as a leading target as the club prepares for a potential designated player opening, although Atlanta are also pursuing Switzerland forward Breel Embolo.

D. NunezAl Hilal
Christos Tzolis Arsenal GFX

Arsenal must pray Tzolis learned from Norwich nightmare

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionArsenal
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July 2026
Club Friendlies
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8
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Fiorentina U20
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1
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Standings

Primera Federacion crestPrimera Federacion

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town00000000
13Leeds United crestLeeds United00000000
14Liverpool crestLiverpool00000000
15Manchester City crestManchester City00000000
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
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Wetten im Fokus

Chelseas Transferoffensive bringt den Wettmarkt für die Top 4 ins Wanken
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