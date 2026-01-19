Benin

Benin Overview

Africa Cup of Nations Winners and losers GFX

Mane, Salah & AFCON's biggest winners and losers

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations. However, even by the tournament's extraordinary standards, the final of the 2025 edition was like nothing we've ever seen before - albeit not in a good way. In the 93rd minute of a tense but largely uneventful encounter in Rabat, Senegal had a goal from Ismaila Sarr very harshly disallowed for a perceived foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi beforehand. Just moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after an invention by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who had spotted a minor tug on Brahim Diaz's shirt by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Winners & LosersAfrica Cup of Nations
Alex Iwobi Nigeria 2025

Five Premier League stars endure flight chaos on cracked plane

Five Premier League players - including Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey - were among those to endure flight chaos after jetting out of Nigeria's latest 2026 World Cup qualifier. There was midair mayhem during that journey as a cracked windscreen forced the plane that the Super Eagles were travelling on to make an emergency landing. Said trip was eventually completed some 12 hours later than initially planned.

NigeriaA. Iwobi
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Standings

Ligue 1 crestLigue 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Como crestComo382011765293671
W
W
W
D
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan382010853351870
L
W
L
L
D
6Juventus crestJuventus381912761342769
D
L
W
D
D
7Atalanta crestAtalanta381514951361559
D
L
W
D
L
8Bologna crestBologna38168144946356
D
W
W
D
L
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Betting spotlight

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