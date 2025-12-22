How to watch today's DR Congo vs Benin AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Congo vs Benin live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports 🇬🇧 UK Channel 4 🇨🇦 Canada beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South Africa Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

DR Congo host Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at Stade Alassane Djoudjob in Abidjan on Tuesday, as the Leopards seek a strong start against the resilient Squirrels.

DR Congo arrives with momentum from three consecutive friendly wins without conceding, showcasing defensive solidity ahead of their tournament campaign. Benin recently suggested back-to-back defeats but will aim to frustrate with organization.

Team news & squads

DR Congo vs Benin Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Desabre Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Rohr

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sébastien Desabre has selected an expansive 26-player group, with particularly strong options in attack thanks to the presence of Cédric Bakambu, Théo Bongonda, Samuel Essende and Simon Banza, giving his side plenty of firepower in advanced areas.

For Benin, Gernot Rohr is working with a thinner squad, notably at the back, which has encouraged his team to adopt a more proactive and attack-minded approach rather than sitting deep.

COD Last 2 matches BEN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins DR Congo 2 - 0 Benin

Benin 1 - 1 DR Congo 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

