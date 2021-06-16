Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Watford will mark their return to the Premier League with a home fixture against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.
The Hornets were the runners-up in the Championship in the 2020-21 season to earn promotion to the top flight, where they will be hoping to avoid relegation and an immediate return to the second tier.
Xisco Munoz's side will have a number of London derbies to look forward to in the new campaign, starting with an away clash against Tottenham on August 28.
Editors' Picks
- African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Daka ‘very keen’ to join Liverpool
- Euro 2020 Power Rankings: Italy on the rise, Germany slide
- Meet Baba Sule, ex-Ghana youth star & David De Gea’s former driver
- Unplayable Pogba serves bittersweet reminder of his Ballon d'Or potential as France beat Germany at Euro 2020
A difficult run of fixtures in November, meanwhile, sees Watford take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in consecutive matches.
The Hornets then take on Premier League champions Manchester City on December 4.
Watford conclude their season with an away fixture at Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on May 22, by which point their supporters will undoubtedly be hoping they'll be safe of the relegation places.
Watford Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Aston Villa
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Watford
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Wolverhampton
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Watford
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Newcastle United
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Watford
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Liverpool
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Watford
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Southampton
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Watford
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester United
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Watford
|30/11/2021
|19:45
|Watford v Chelsea
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Watford
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Burnley v Watford
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Watford
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Watford v West Ham United
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Watford
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Norwich City
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|West Ham United v Watford
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brighton
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Watford
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Watford
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Arsenal
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Watford
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Everton
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Watford
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Leeds United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brentford
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Watford
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Burnley
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Watford
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Leicester City
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Chelsea v Watford
Club-by-club Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Aston Villa Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Brentford Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Brighton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Burnley Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Crystal Palace Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Everton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Leicester City Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Man City Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Man Utd Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Newcastle United Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Norwich City Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Southampton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Tottenham Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Watford Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
West Ham Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
-
Wolves Premier League 2021-22 fixtures