Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Colombia vs Ghana: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Kansas City Stadium

Colombia vs Ghana will kick-off on 4 July 2026 at 01:30 GMT and 20:30 EST (3 July).

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South American heavyweights face historic African underdogs in Kansas City

The final stretch of the Round of 32 features a highly anticipated cross-continental clash at the Kansas City Stadium. Néstor Lorenzo leads a fluid and confident Colombian side that enters the knockout phase carrying significant momentum, determined to translate their technical superiority into a deep tournament run.

They face a resilient Ghana side that secured a historic milestone simply by advancing past the group stage for the first time in the modern era. While Colombia enters the match as clear favourites, the unpredictable nature of single-elimination tournament football means the Black Stars will look to execute a perfect defensive blueprint and spring a monumental upset.

How Los Cafeteros and the Black Stars got here

Colombia enjoyed an exceptional group-stage campaign to finish top of Group K with seven points. Lorenzo’s men displayed impressive tactical maturity, securing comprehensive victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo before matching powerhouse Portugal in a highly technical 0-0 stalemate. Having conceded only one goal across their three group matches, the South Americans have proven that their defensive solidity matches their terrifying attacking prowess.

Ghana navigated a turbulent Group L path to advance as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams, finishing with four points. They showed tremendous steel to secure a hard-fought draw against tournament co-hosts England and swept aside Panama in a vital 1-0 win, bouncing back well from an earlier setback against Croatia.

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Clean bills of health and veteran maestros to anchor structures

Tactical preparation for this knockout tie benefits from relatively settled squad situations on both sides. Colombia has reported no new injury or suspension concerns. Striker Luis Suárez has shaken off a minor fitness doubt that limited him to a substitute appearance against Portugal and is fully fit to return to the starting line-up. Lorenzo will rely heavily on the timeless vision of 34-year-old captain James Rodríguez to open up passing lanes.

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Ghana’s medical staff have successfully managed an injury scare surrounding Manchester City midfielder Antoine Semenyo, who is expected to start after overcoming an ankle problem. The Black Stars will lean heavily on the vast international experience of midfield general Thomas Partey and veteran forward Jordan Ayew to anchor their central spine against Colombia's press.

Right-flank overloads vs disciplined central blocks to decide terms

The primary tactical battlefield will focus on how Ghana manages Colombia's fluid wide rotations. Colombia likes to build aggressive overloads down the right flank, where attacking full-back Daniel Muñoz, who has already netted twice in the tournament, links up creatively with wide runners to stretch the opposition's defensive block.

Ghana’s blueprint will rely heavily on an organised mid-block and combatting Colombia's technical rotation in the engine room. The crucial matchup between Richard Ríos and Thomas Partey in central midfield will dictate the game's tempo. If Partey can disrupt Ríos' forward distribution, Ghana can limit the service reaching dangerous winger Luis Díaz.

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Settled structures face ultimate examination

Colombia must remain incredibly patient when probing Ghana's defensive lines, avoiding over-committing numbers forward to guard against rapid vertical counter-attacks.

Ghana faces the ultimate defensive examination of keeping a clean sheet against a multi-dimensional frontline. Success depends entirely on their backline maintaining perfect communication to handle the overlapping runs of Muñoz and the drifting movement of Rodríguez.

Likely Colombia XI vs Ghana

Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Likely Ghana XI vs USA

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

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Colombia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero, David Ospina

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Daniel Munoz, Santiago Arias, Johan Mojica, Deiver Machado

Midfielders: Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castano, Juan Camilo Portilla, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Fernando Quintero, James Rodriguez, Jaminton Campaz

Forwards: Juan Camilo Hernandez, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez, Carlos Andres Gomez, Jhon Cordoba

Ghana 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Elisha Owusu, Derrick Luckassen

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Forwards: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this time. No projected XI has been released. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia enter this fixture in strong form, going W-W-W-D-W across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on June 27, a result that secured top spot in Group K. Prior to that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opening World Cup group game. Colombia also won both pre-tournament friendlies, beating Jordan 2-0 and Costa Rica 3-1. Across those five matches, Colombia scored six goals and conceded none.

Ghana's last five results read W-D-L-D-L. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia on June 27, which ended their unbeaten run in the tournament. Before that, they held England to a 0-0 draw and opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama. In friendlies, Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales and lost 2-0 to Mexico. Ghana scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Colombia and Ghana from their last five meetings. This fixture represents a rare intercontinental encounter between the two nations at a major tournament.

Standings

Colombia finished first in Group K. Ghana advanced from Group L in third place.