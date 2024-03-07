Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams & how qualification works for revamped FIFA tournament

GOAL elaborates on how the newly-appointed qualification system of Club World Cup 2025 works?

FIFA, like other football organisations, has attempted to innovate with competitions and rules, with the Club World Cup being the latest tournament to change.

The international body announced a reorganised format starting from Club World Cup 2025, expanding the tournament to 32 teams.

Here, GOAL explains how the qualification for the upcoming edition of the Club World Cup works and which teams have secured their place at the showpiece event.

Which teams have qualified for Club World Cup 2025? Full list of slots

Confederation No. of teams Teams AFC 4 Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Winners of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, TBC CAF 4 Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Winners of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League, TBC CONCACAF 4 Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Winners of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League CONMEBOL 6 Palmeiras, Fluminense, Flamengo, Winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, TBC, TBC OFC 1 Auckland City UEFA 12 Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Winners of the 2023-24 Champions League, TBC, TBC CONCACAF (host) 1 TBC

A total of 32 teams will compete in the 2025 Club World Cup. They are selected from six different federations.

UEFA has the most representatives, with 12 slots, followed by CONMEBOL, which boasts six places at the tournament. The AFC and CAF have four representative teams. CONCACAF ordinarily will have four slots, but avails of an extra one in 2025 due to hosting duties. The OFC, meanwhile, has just one slot.

Among the teams to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup are Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Monterrey, Seattle Sounders and Al-Hilal. You can see the full list of confirmed teams above.

How does Club World Cup 2025 qualification work?

The qualification criteria take note of the past four seasons of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition (eg. Champions League, Copa Libertadores etc.) and grants points starting from the group stage of the tournament.

The methodology for the new standard that has been appointed by FIFA is:

3 points for a win

1 point for for a draw

3 points for progress to each stage of the competition

For instance, Fluminense were crowned the champions of Copa Libertadores 2023 after they defeated Boca Juniors in the final of the dazzling event in South America.

Throughout the group stage, the Brazilian heavyweights won three games, drew once, and lost two games accumulating a total of 10 points in the group stage.

In the knockout stages, Fluminense managed five wins and two draws taking their points tally to 17 points alongside the 12 points they received for progressing through the Copa Libertadores 2023.

To total it up, Fluminense managed to garner a sum of 39 points for their showing in the tournament.

Club World Cup qualification for European teams

The qualification scenario for Europe is a little different with the UEFA Champions League already concluding the group stages of the fourth season after three full seasons being played.

With UEFA already establishing a club ranking coefficient system, FIFA has laid out a specific methodology that will be used to determine the rankings of the European clubs to make the tournament more competitive.

2 points for a win

1 point for a draw

4 points for qualification for the group stage

5 points for qualification for the Round of 16

1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter

Another example to better explain this would be to track Manchester City's performance in the previously concluded 2022-23 UEFA Champions League where Pep's men finally got their hands on the coveted prize.

Manchester City marched straight into the group stages getting four points. In the group stages of the competition, the English powerhouses won four games and had two draws making it 10 points.

With a ticket to the Round of 16 confirmed, they were awarded five extra points alongside three extra points as they galloped to the final of the tournament. In the knockout rounds, the Sky Blues managed four wins and three draws meaning they assembled 11 points from their matches.

To total it up, Manchester City amassed 33 points for winning Europe's biggest club competition.

