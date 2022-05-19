Bassey: Stewart urges Rangers to keep 'unbelievable' Nigerian after Europa League final

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart has lauded Calvin Bassey's input for Rangers in the Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The two teams met in Europe's second-tier decider at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla. After a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time, the Bundesliga outfit went on to win the shootout 5-4 to be crowned.

Bassey was one of the star performers on the night and won Stewart's praise for his display.

"Calvin Bassey is absolutely unbelievable. Can’t quite believe how good he has been in the second half of the season. They must do everything to keep a hold of him. If players must be sold then they can’t let him be one of them. Tremendous player," the now 41-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

In the same thread, fan Paul Mcg went on to state the Super Eagles defender is currently the best in the Scottish top-tier since Kieran Tierney who joined Arsenal.

"Not going to lie I was cheering on Frankfurt but Bassey didn’t deserve to be on the losing team. Best defender in the SPL since Tierney," he wrote.

His sentiments were supported by fan Jamie, "He was solid [on Wednesday night]. Best player on the park for Rangers. The one he got back for after tripping was unreal."

"I would say he will get Gers a decent fee after that. No choice now. They have to sell. Beggars can’t be chooser," Stephen stated.

Bassey, who has made two appearances for the Nigeria national team so far, played for CM Futsal Academy and Leicester City in his youth career.

He joined Rangers in 2020 as a left-back but has since been shifted to the central position owing to his commanding presence.

The 22-year-old has featured for the Gers 29 times in the league this season and provided three assists. In the Europa League, he made 15 appearances.