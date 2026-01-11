Mohamed Salah hits goal milestone quicker than Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as Liverpool star becomes a centurion with Egypt at Africa Cup of Nations

Salah got what proved to be the decisive goal in a 3-2 quarter-final victory over the Ivory Coast. He found the back of the net in the 52nd minute of that contest, with inspiration being offered when Egypt needed it most.

Salah has often ticked that box for the Pharaohs. He has hit 100 goal contributions in fewer games than all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo required in order to reach the same mark. He does, however, sit behind two Brazilian icons when it comes to the quickest players to that point.

Pele required just 77 matches, while Neymar - who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer - took 94. Salah now sits just ahead of powerful Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (113) and Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez (116).

Argentine superstar Messi, who is still going strong and expected to grace the 2026 World Cup as Argentina seek to defend the global crown that they captured at Qatar 2022, reached a century through 122 games and now has 115 goals to his name.

Ali Daei, who was the leading marksman in men’s international football prior to evergreen Ronaldo erasing his name from the history books, posted 100 goal contributions through 123 games for Iran.

Robert Lewandowski took 128 matches for Poland, while Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo and German striker Miroslav Klose - the top marksman at World Cup finals - each required 136 caps in order to reach a notable century.

