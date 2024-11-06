Lionel Messi and Inter Miami under pressure, LA Galaxy play waiting game, sellouts and strong ratings: MLS playoffs not short on drama, but is the revamped format working?

GOAL looks at the pros and cons of MLS's playoff system, with the best-of-three opening round about to conclude

In 2023, MLS rolled out its first version of a revamped playoff format. At the time, it was met with considerable criticism, and it's fair to see why. Under the rules, more than 60 percent of all teams in the league would at least make the wildcard game. A best-of-three first round series only seemed to compound the workload.

If this was a league trying to be more relevant on a global scale, then shaking things up so significantly didn't look like the right way to go about it.

But a year later, and it all looks a bit different. The 2024 playoffs so far have been an interesting affair. High-profile teams such as the LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew have either won big or lost narrowly. Smaller clubs have enjoyed sellout crowds. There has been no shortage of drama or quality on display.

Still, some core questions remain. There are, broadly, far too many games being played. And for those that do win series early, extended waits for the next round may yet prove to be a problem.

So, 12 months removed from the frustration of fans and angry comments from peeved players, there remains a sense of uncertainty. There are both positives and negatives to be found, and GOAL takes a look at the pros and cons of MLS's revamped playoff format.