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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Arsenal crest 2026Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Why ‘dream’ signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is out of reach for Arsenal as former Gunners star makes transfer fee admission when it comes to ‘special’ PSG winger

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K. Kvaratskhelia
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Champions League
Premier League

Arsenal remain in the hunt for an elite left winger, but Gilles Grimandi has explained to GOAL why “special” Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to fall out of reach. The Champions League-winning Georgian would be a “dream” addition at Emirates Stadium, but his current employers have no intention of selling and would set the biggest of asking prices if transfer talks were to be opened.

  • Arsenal were linked with Vini Jr and Barcola

    On the back of savoring Premier League title glory last season, for the first time since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04, north London heavyweights set about identifying areas of their star-studded squad that could be reinforced.

    The likes of Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes were acquired, adding greater depth to Mikel Arteta’s defensive and midfield ranks, while the hard running of Greek forward Christos Tzolis was snapped up as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli headed through the exits.

    Arsenal were heavily linked with Brazil international Vinicius Junior, before seeing him sign a new contract at Real Madrid, while Bradley Barcola saw a move to north London mooted before eventually making his way to Liverpool.

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2026-27 goal celebrationGetty

    Would Kvaratskhelia be the dream for Arsenal?

    Asked if Kvaratskhelia would be the priority pick to slot in on the left of Arsenal’s attack, former Gunners star Grimandi - who was speaking in association with Swiper Casino Canada - told GOAL: “This guy is special. He's special because he's always good in the big games and last season, every time when the competition was getting close to the end, he was getting better and better.

    “He has fantastic commitment, he's running, he's defending and when he gets the ball in the final third, he's very efficient. For me, he's a special guy.

    “He looks like he's choosing his games because so far this season he hasn't played too many, but he just knows that he wants to be prepared for the spring time and that's his target. He knows that big games will come.

    “He can play for any team in Europe, of course he can play for Arsenal. For me, he's one of the best players in his position.”

  • Why PSG superstar is unlikely to join the Gunners

    Arsenal may have walked away from discussions regarding Barcola after learning that another European champion at PSG came with a £123 million ($164m) price tag. The Gunners have loosened their purse strings a little of late, but historically do not like to blow their budget on one elaborate addition.

    With that in mind, is Kvaratskhelia - given how much he would cost on the open market - a player that will only ever be admired by Arteta and Co. When that question was put to Grimandi, the two-time Premier League title winner who made 169 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002 added: “I don't think they will do it.

    “Now it's complicated when the guy plays in Paris because they have a huge salary and they do not need any money so it's quite complicated to pick up one of the best players and bring him to another team except if there is a problem.

    “Barcola was not supposed to be in the starting line-up this season so they let the door open if he wants to leave. But Kvaratskhelia, they don't let him go because they know that in the spring time he will be one of the more important players.”

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  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2026-27 Super CupGetty

    Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Trip to Bayern next up

    With Tzolis currently nursing a muscle injury, Arsenal have had to get creative again with their selections. Eberechi Eze started their latest Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on the left, but saw half-time replacement Noni Madueke net the winning goal in that contest.

    Arteta will need to come up with another plan before returning to Champions League action in midweek, with the toughest of tests approaching on Wednesday against Harry Kane and Bayern Munich. The Gunners would love to have a winger of Kvaratskhelia’s ilk available for a trip to the Allianz Arena, but that day may never come.

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