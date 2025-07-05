'90 minutes of hundreds of moments' - Talking Tactics: How Mauricio Pochettino taught USMNT to suffer, hardened an inexperienced side to reach the Gold Cup final

From getting the best out of Diego Luna to compelling his team to dig deep, Pochettino has pieced together a resilient USMNT

That probably should have been easier. The USMNT's Gold Cup run thus far hasn't always made for fun watching. They have toiled at times and made easy games look far more difficult than they should be. A win over Costa Rica on penalties was encouraging, but you really shouldn't need penalties to beat Costa Rica.

And even though Guatemala are the Cinderella story of the tournament, they remain the 106th ranked team in the world - a side that deserve respect but also should be swept away by more than a 2-1. This is a bit of a rag-tag USMNT, largely filled with B and C teamers, and highlighted by a few who might just be in the picture long term.

Mauricio Pochettino, in fact, can take a lot from this group. Malik Tillman was excellent in the group stage. Diego Luna has been wonderful all tournament. Chris Richards has come into his own, and a series of other talents have also made an impact.

Pochettino, to his immense credit, has done something with the collective here, leaning on individuals, using the right players the right way, and instilled the art of defending into his team. Suddenly, this is a win-ugly kind of group that has their eighth Gold Cup trophy right in front of them, though Mexico will have something to say about that.

GOAL US looks at the tactics and numbers that have fueled this USMNT Gold Cup run.