Nigeria vs Morocco predictions.
2025 AFCON - Nigeria vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Nigeria vs Morocco
Date:
14 January 2026
Kick-off:
21h00 WAT
Venue:
Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah
How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/Grandstand Channel 201
Nigeria team news & squads
Nigeria will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi who is suspended for this match and coach Eric Chelle might replace him with Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.
Bright Osayi-Samuel is a doubt after limping off in the final minutes of the quarterfinal and his place could go to Igoh Ogbu.
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who had a furious bust-up in the Round of 16, seem to have put their issues to one side and were both in the team that beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.
Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Ogbu, Ajayi, Zaidu, Bassey, Onyedika, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Adams, Lookman, Osimhen.
Morocco team news & squads
Morocco coach Walid Regragui welcomes back his captain Romain Saiss who was injured in their tournament opener against Comoros.
Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out for the rest of this AFCON after getting injured in the Round of 16 clash with Tanzania.
Regragui will be largely banking on his forward Brahim Diaz who has scored in each of their matches at his tournament so far.
Morocco possible XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Salibari, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Diaz
Head-to-head and recent form
The Super Eagles have enjoyed a 100 percent record, winning all their five games in regulation time and convincingly so.
They have already faced North African opposition at this tournament edition after beating Tunisia 3-2 in Group C before eliminating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four date with Morocco.
The hosts, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in this tournament but were denied victory by Mali in a 1-1 group stage draw.
Regragui's side was also unconvincing when they edged Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16 but picked themselves by dismissing Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16.
Head-to-head record in last five AFCON meetings
Date Match Competition January 27, 2004 Nigeria 0-1 Morocco 2004 AFCON February 3, 2000 Nigeria 2-0 Morocco 2000 AFCON August 28, 1983 Nigeria 0-0 [4-3 pens] Morocco 1983 AFCON August 14, 1983 Nigeria 0-0 Morocco 1983 AFCON March 19, 1980 Nigeria 1-0 Morocco 1980 AFCON
