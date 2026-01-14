2025 AFCON - Nigeria vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Nigeria will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi who is suspended for this match and coach Eric Chelle might replace him with Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is a doubt after limping off in the final minutes of the quarterfinal and his place could go to Igoh Ogbu.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who had a furious bust-up in the Round of 16, seem to have put their issues to one side and were both in the team that beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Ogbu, Ajayi, Zaidu, Bassey, Onyedika, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Adams, Lookman, Osimhen.