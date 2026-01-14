nigeria moroccoGetty Images
Khothatso Leballo

2025 AFCON - Nigeria vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Super Eagles' semi-final clash with the Atlas Lions at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Wednesday. The West Africans will be out to cause what might be the biggest upset of this tournament so far by eliminating the hosts. Both sides are just one game away from reaching the final and that makes Wednesday's game a high-stakes affair.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Nigeria and Morocco, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Nigeria vs Morocco predictions.
  • FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-LES-NGAAFP

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Nigeria vs Morocco

    Date:

    		14 January 2026

    Kick-off:

    		21h00 WAT

    Venue:

    		Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 46-CMR-MARAFP

    How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/Grandstand Channel 201
  • MOROCCO-FES-AFCON-FOOTBALL-NIGERIA-TANZANIE-2025AFP

    Nigeria team news & squads

    Nigeria will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi who is suspended for this match and coach Eric Chelle might replace him with Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel is a doubt after limping off in the final minutes of the quarterfinal and his place could go to Igoh Ogbu. 

    Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who had a furious bust-up in the Round of 16, seem to have put their issues to one side and were both in the team that beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

    Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Ogbu, Ajayi, Zaidu, Bassey, Onyedika, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Adams, Lookman, Osimhen.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MAR-TRAININGAFP

    Morocco team news & squads

    Morocco coach Walid Regragui welcomes back his captain Romain Saiss who was injured in their tournament opener against Comoros.

    Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out for the rest of this AFCON after getting injured in the Round of 16 clash with Tanzania.

    Regragui will be largely banking on his forward Brahim Diaz who has scored in each of their matches at his tournament so far.

    Morocco possible XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Salibari, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Diaz

  • Nigeria, November 2025Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Super Eagles have enjoyed a 100 percent record, winning all their five games in regulation time and convincingly so. 

    They have already faced North African opposition at this tournament edition after beating Tunisia 3-2 in Group C before eliminating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four date with Morocco.

    The hosts, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in this tournament but were denied victory by Mali in a 1-1 group stage draw.

    Regragui's side was also unconvincing when they edged Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16 but picked themselves by dismissing Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16.

    Head-to-head record in last five AFCON meetings

    DateMatchCompetition
    January 27, 2004Nigeria 0-1 Morocco2004 AFCON
    February 3, 2000Nigeria 2-0 Morocco2000 AFCON 
    August 28, 1983Nigeria 0-0 [4-3 pens] Morocco1983 AFCON
    August 14, 1983Nigeria 0-0 Morocco 1983 AFCON
    March 19, 1980Nigeria 1-0 Morocco1980 AFCON

     


  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP

