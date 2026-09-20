El-Faouzi snubs Klopp and Germany for Morocco

Schalke midfielder Soufiane El-Faouzi has ended speculation regarding his international allegiance after being selected in Morocco's latest competitive squad. The 24-year-old was strongly tipped for a surprise call-up to Jurgen Klopp's new-look Germany setup, but has opted to pledge his long-term future to the Atlas Lions ahead of upcoming qualifiers.