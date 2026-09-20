Patrick Vieira has been officially presented as the new head coach of Senegal, describing his appointment in Dakar as an emotional homecoming. In his maiden 29-man squad selection, the former France international made bold choices by omitting star forward Sadio Mane due to physical issues.
Schalke midfielder Soufiane El-Faouzi has ended speculation regarding his international allegiance after being selected in Morocco's latest competitive squad. The 24-year-old was strongly tipped for a surprise call-up to Jurgen Klopp's new-look Germany setup, but has opted to pledge his long-term future to the Atlas Lions ahead of upcoming qualifiers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sensationally announced his retirement from international football, citing a breakdown in his relationship with the Gabonese authorities. The veteran striker revealed he felt 'humiliated' by the treatment he received following the nation's disappointing showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.