Rohit Rajeev

Rohit Rajeev

European football writer

Bio: A member of the team covering Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga, Rohit hails from Kerala, where football is nothing short of a cult. Having followed the sport for nearly 25 years, from being dazzled by Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance to admiring Italy’s legendary defensive walls, football has been an integral part of his life since childhood. A devoted AC Milan supporter for two decades, the Italian game introduced him to the technical and tactical nuances that deepened his curiosity for the finer details of football. This passion eventually led him to writing tactical analysis for SempreMilan, while also contributing to GIFN and The Bridge. While Milan remains close to his heart, his analysis extends far beyond the Rossoneri, exploring teams and tactical trends across Europe’s top leagues, as reflected in his work and social media presence.

My Footballing Story: My passion for football was ignited during the 2002 World Cup when I witnessed Brazil’s thrilling triumph over Germany in the final. Soon after, exposure to the Champions League drew me to AC Milan, where I admired the elegance and discipline of Italian legends Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta. Yet it was on the other end of the pitch that my heart found its true hero, Andriy Shevchenko. Watching him dismantle defences, including his unforgettable four-goal haul against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, made me a lifelong admirer of Sheva. Though Milan’s lean years in the 2010s tested my devotion, their resurgence in recent times has been both inspiring and rewarding for a fan who has stayed loyal through every high and low.

Areas of Expertise:

  • Tactical principles of the game
  • Data & metrics such as expected goals
  • AC Milan and their rich history of players and coaches
  • Transfer market dynamics and the impact of Financial Fair Play

Favorite Footballing Memory: When Milan defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final at San Siro, the match was dubbed La Partita Perfetta for the flawless performance the Rossoneri produced. Kaka’s brilliance, combined with the dominance of a midfield featuring Seedorf, Gattuso, Pirlo and Ambrosini, completely overwhelmed United. That night remains my favourite Milan memory.

Articles by Rohit Rajeev
  1. AS Roma v Udinese Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    RomaF. Capello

    Capello backs Roma to recreate his Serie A title success

    Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello has praised Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini for his impact in guiding the Giallorossi to the top of the Serie A table. The former AC Milan and Roma coach drew comparisons between Gasperini’s current Roma and his own title-winning side of 2000-01, but stressed that the team still lacks a prolific goal scorer akin to Gabriel Batistuta.

  3. GFX Xavi Thomas TuchelGetty/GOAL
    BarcelonaChelsea

    Barcelona star reveals how Xavi convinced him to snub Chelsea

    Barcelona full back Jules Kounde has revealed that he chose to sign for Barcelona over Chelsea because he preferred then Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s approach compared with then-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. The French defender, who was at Sevilla at the time, had been the subject of a transfer battle between the two clubs. Kounde explained that he enjoyed his discussions with Xavi and that time flew by, noting that he liked the legendary former midfielder's natural style of speaking.

  6. Emerson-Royal.Getty Images
    Emerson RoyalAC Milan

    'They spoke more about me than Ronaldo'- Ex-Spurs star slams AC Milan fans

    Former AC Milan defender Emerson Royal opened up about his difficult spell at the San Siro, revealing that the negative attention he received in Italy made him a more talked about figure than Cristiano Ronaldo. The lack of appreciation from supporters, combined with a lengthy spell on the sidelines, ultimately influenced his decision to leave Milan. However, the Brazilian admitted that he is now happy at Flamengo, where he has settled back into life in his home country and rediscovered his confidence.

  7. Lionel Messi Barcelona 2009Getty
    L. MessiL. Yamal

    Flick addresses Messi return to Barcelona

    Hansi Flick has praised former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, calling him one of the best players of the last decade. The German coach added that he has always enjoyed watching Messi play. When asked about the possibility of Messi returning to the club, Flick gave a cheeky reply, noting that his own contract with Barcelona ends before Messi’s contract with Inter Miami, insisting that the decision is not in his hands.

  8. Luis DiazGetty Images
    L. DiazV. Kompany

    Kompany demands Diaz step up ahead of Arsenal clash

    Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has called on forward Luis Diaz to step up for the club’s upcoming match against Freiburg, with the Colombian winger set to miss the midweek clash against Arsenal. Diaz was shown a red card in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain and will now serve his suspension in the Champions League fixture against the Gunners.

  9. FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITYAFP
    T. CourtoisD. Raya

    Courtois warns Raya 'he'll have to wait' for Spain place

    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has named Arsenal’s David Raya among the top three goalkeepers in the world at the moment. The Belgian praised Raya’s outstanding form this season, with Arsenal yet to concede a goal in the Champions League. However, Courtois noted that Raya still faces strong competition at international level and must overcome the challenge posed by Unai Simon if he hopes to become Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper.

  10. Nicolas Jackson
    N. JacksonFranculino

    Bayern eye young striker as Jackson alternative

    German giants Bayern Munich are eyeing Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju for a summer move. The Bundesliga champions see Dju as a potential replacement for Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at the club but is not expected to be signed permanently. Bayern are also monitoring Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is set to become a free agent with his contract expiring this summer.

  1. Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. TelRoma

    Roma in talks to sign Spurs' misfit Tel

    Italian side Roma are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Mathys Tel on loan in the January window. Tottenham are not considering a permanent sale but are open to a loan move until the end of the season, having just signed the forward on a permanent basis in the summer. Roma are in the market for a striker after both Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk failed to deliver the expected performances this campaign, leaving the team in need of a more reliable attacking option.

  2. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFYERS-ITALY-NORWAYAFP
    A. SacchiG. Gattuso

    Gattuso must 'teach alphabet to schoolkids' - Sacchi blasts Italy players

    Legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi has slammed the Italy squad after their 4-1 loss to Norway in World Cup qualification, saying that manager Gennaro Gattuso may need to take them back to the basics to rebuild their confidence and overall structure. The Azzurri, having missed out on the last two World Cups, will have to navigate the play-offs to secure a place at the competition next year after finishing second in their qualifying group.

  3. Lionel Messi Barcelona 2015
    L. MessiBarcelona

    'I'll call Messi!' - Barca president candidate makes big promise

    Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has promised that the first thing he will do if he defeats current incumbent Joan Laporta is to call Lionel Messi. The Argentine recently returned to the under-construction Camp Nou, fuelling speculation about a possible move back to the club. Font added that he would like Messi back at Barcelona in any capacity.

  4. Fabregas Conte Napoli Como Serie A
    A. ConteC. Fabregas

    Conte left Fabregas 'fainting' at Chelsea

    Como boss Cesc Fabregas highlighted the extreme intensity of Antonio Conte’s training sessions, saying they often left him close to fainting. The former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder played under Conte at Chelsea during the Italian’s spell at Stamford Bridge between 2016 and 2018. Despite the demanding workload, Fabregas described Conte as a great coach.

  6. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-GER-SVKAFP
    F. OuedraogoJ. Nagelsmann

    Nagelsmann warns Germany teen after debut goal

    German national team coach Julian Naggelsman has warned teenager Assan Ouedraogo to stay grounded after he became the second youngest goalscorer in Germany’s history. The 19 year-old found the net just two minutes after coming on as a substitute in Germany’s 6-0 win over Slovakia as they secured automatic qualification for the World Cup as winners of their qualifying group.

  7. Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    ItalyS. Solbakken

    'We overdid the party' - Norway boss apologises to Italy after big win

    Norway coach Stale Solbakken revealed that he apologised to the Italian team after Norway’s celebrations went overboard following their 4-1 win over Italy at the San Siro. A brace from Erling Haaland helped Norway secure their first World Cup finals qualification since 1998, marking a historic moment for the nation. With the defeat, Italy must now navigate the play offs phase in order to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

  9. guardiola
    P. GuardiolaBarcelona

    Guardiola addresses possible Barcelona return

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a future return to Barcelona, stressing that the club has given him everything both as a player and as a coach. However, the former Barcelona manager believes that younger coaches will emerge who will be eager to take on the job, just as excited as he was in his time.

  10. Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    X. HernandezBarcelona

    Xavi turns against Laporta ahead of Barcelona election

    Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has officially announced his support for presidential candidate Victor Font ahead of the 2026 Barcelona elections. Xavi attended Font’s campaign event alongside several distinguished figures. Although he had previously distanced himself from Font’s 2021 campaign, where the ex-midfielder was presented as a central figure in the project, Xavi has now publicly endorsed Font in 2025, signalling renewed alignment between the two.

