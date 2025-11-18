Italy 'got everything wrong' in and got 'scared' of Erling Haaland & Co as Gennaro Gattuso apologises to fans for 'heavy' Norway defeat

Earlier, Gattuso criticised the travelling supporters who protested against the Italian team after their late 2-0 win over Moldova. However, following Italy’s 4-1 loss to Norway, Gattuso apologised in the post-match press conference. He said: “We must apologise to our fans because 4-1 is a heavy defeat. It's a shame because we had a very good first half, where we played as a real team.

“There were two games. In the first half, the team played very well, We lacked distance, we were more compact in the first half, we never gave them any space.

“In the second half, we struggled enormously. We gave our opponents space, we let them into our area.

“There is a lot of disappointment. The lads deserved a different evening, but instead we got everything wrong and they hurt us.”

Gattuso also pointed to the turning point of the match, noting that Norway’s goal immediately after the restart created fear. He said: “The game changed when they had their first shot on goal in the first 30 seconds of the second half.

“In the second half we conceded a goal after 30 seconds [two goals within 30 seconds] and then our fragility came to the fore.”

He then outlined how Italy must improve ahead of the play off in March 2026. He said “Matches last 95 minutes, and in this one our flaws came to the fore. If we concede a few goals, we start to panic. We'll face up to it, take responsibility, and in March we'll need 95 minutes like the first half. There's not much time between now and March, we need to work on our weaknesses.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!