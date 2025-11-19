Roma open talks to sign Mathys Tel in January amid Tottenham struggles as Evan Ferguson disappoints at Serie A title hopefuls

Roma find themselves in a strong position this season, sitting second in Serie A and boasting the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just five goals. However, their attacking output remains a major concern. Among the top six teams, Roma have scored the fewest goals, highlighting the urgent need for a reliable number nine. The club parted ways with Tammy Abraham, who joined Besiktas, and Eldor Shomurodov, who moved to Istanbul Basaksehir, leaving a noticeable void in the frontline. Roma had shown interest in Rasmus Hojlund, but he opted to join Napoli instead. Their loan signing of Ferguson from Brighton has not worked out so far, with the forward registering only one assist in seven games before suffering an injury in late October. Meanwhile, Dovbyk has struggled as well, managing just two goals and one assist. The search for a dependable striker continues.

