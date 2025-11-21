Getty Images
'I was talked about more than Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Tottenham & AC Milan star felt 'wave of hatred' from fans as he opens up on brutal experience in Serie A
Emerson struggled at Milan
Emerson arrived at Milan from Tottenham in a €16 million (£13m/$18m) deal, brought in to strengthen the right flank. Under Paulo Fonseca, he initially became the starting right-back ahead of Davide Calabria, but his time at the club quickly turned turbulent. Although he showed flashes of quality, his performances were marked by inconsistency, positioning errors and a struggle to adapt to Milan’s tactical demands, leading to a mixed and ultimately disappointing spell.
He did enjoy one high point, winning the Supercoppa Italiana under Sergio Conceicao after Milan’s victory over Inter. However, the relationship between player and coach deteriorated soon after, pushing Emerson further down the pecking order. A move to Fenerbahce was close, but an untimely injury caused the transfer to collapse.
Eventually, Milan decided to move him on, and Emerson joined Flamengo in a permanent €9 million deal in the 2025 summer window bringing an end to a difficult chapter in his career.
Emerson opens up about his difficult life at Milan
In an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport, Emerson recalled the negative attention he received after arriving in Milan, explaining that no matter how hard he tried, he struggled to gain acceptance from the fans.
"I arrived in Italy with a slightly strange feeling right from the start. From the beginning, every time I said or did something, people talked about me more than they talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, but in a negative way. I felt like I always had to do twice as much to be accepted, and then still not be accepted anyway," he said.
"It all started with me and my request. I spoke to my family and my agent, and the idea of leaving had already become a priority. I couldn't continue with that feeling. The same thing had happened to me at Tottenham, but there I managed to change their minds: you arrive, people talk, then they don't want you to leave. It's always a matter of time and adaptation. Initially, I thought I would do the same at Milan, stay to really prove who I am. But after the injury and months on the sidelines, that feeling grew even stronger. And when I realised that my relationship with the environment had worn thin, I realised that staying would not be the right choice."
However, things have turned around for Emerson since his move to Flamengo. The Brazilian has settled back into his home country and is thriving, with Flamengo leading the Brazilian Serie A by two points. Reflecting on his resurgence, he said: "Today I am well and finally happy again. Coming back here after so many years away has been special. We are competing in two important competitions and one of the reasons I chose to return was to make myself better known to the people of my country, because I have been abroad for so long. It is a wonderful feeling to feel appreciated."
Milan recovering all their players from injury
Milan appointed Massimiliano Allegri as head coach in the summer, and his arrival brought a shift to a 3-5-2 system with Alexis Saelemaekers operating effectively as the right wing-back. The team has responded well to the new structure, sitting third in the table after crucial wins over Napoli and Roma, and now just two points behind rivals Inter. An injury crisis in October disrupted their rhythm, but Milan have since recovered key players, including Christian Pulisic, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot and Pervis Estupinan. Their return comes at the perfect moment as Allegri prepares for a decisive derby clash against Inter.
Top of the table Derby clash
With Milan recovering key players over the international break and Pulisic scoring in a friendly against Virtus Entella, Allegri will now look to use his returning starters to make important adjustments to his style of play, with Milan set for a virtual six-pointer against Inter on Sunday.
