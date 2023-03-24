Where to watch NWSL & live stream games online

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NWSL games on TV and stream online.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is the home of elite soccer in the United States, with some of the best women's footballers plying their trade in the competition. With USWNT stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan competing alongside international luminaries like Marta and Denise O'Sullivan, the 2023 campaign is sure to produce plenty of talking points.

Where to watch NWSL & live stream games online

TV channel & live stream:Paramount+, CBS, CBSSN
Highlights:NWSL YouTube, Paramount+

NWSL games can be watched live on TV and streamed live online through the CBS network, which includes CBS Sports, Paramount+ and TSN+.

In 2023, the NWSL confirmed that CBS would broadcast all 176 matches across its multi-platform network, meaning games are available to watch online and on television.

NWSL games on TV & streaming this week

DateMatchKick-off time (ET)TV & live stream
Mar 25North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current2pmParamount+
Mar 25San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars10pmCBSSN
Mar 26Washington Spirit vs OL Reign4pmParamount+
Mar 26Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride5pmParamount+, TSN+
Mar 26Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville7pmParamount+
Mar 26Angel City vs NJ/NY Gotham9pmParamount+, TSN+

The 2023 NWSL season gets started on March 25 when North Carolina Courage host Kansas City Current on March 25, 2023. That game will be shown live on Paramount Plus. That game will be followed by San Diego Wave versus Chicago Red Stars, which will be available to watch live on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

On Sunday March 26, four games will be available to stream live on Paramount+, including Washington Spirit against OL Reign, Portland Thorns versus Orlando Pride, the game between Houston Dash and Racing Louisville, along with Angel City versus Gotham.

NWSL teams & cities

TeamLocation
Angel City FCLos Angeles, California
Chicago Red StarsBridgeview, Illinois
Houston DashHouston, Texas
Kansas City CurrentKansas City, Kansas
NJ/NY Gotham FCHarrison, New Jersey
North Carolina CourageCary, North Carolina
OL ReignSeattle, Washington
Orlando PrideOrlando, Florida
Portland ThornsPortland, Oregon
Racing Louisville FCLouisville, Kentucky
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego, California
Washington SpiritWashington D.C.

There are 12 teams in the NWSL for the 2023 season. The teams are drawn from 11 different locations across the United States and you can see the list in the table above.

