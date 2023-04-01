WATCH: Erling Haaland joins Man City fans in doing POZNAN after he'd wildly celebrated Julian Alvarez's goal against Liverpool by pushing & grabbing a pal

An ecstatic Erling Haaland celebrated wildly after Manchester City smashed Liverpool 4-1 to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Haaland goes mad celebrating equaliser

Had looked glum after missing out on place in squad

Joined in doing the Poznan at full-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland is the ultimate Manchester City fanboy! After he was seen pushing and then hugging a friend in his box at the Etihad Stadium as he wildly celebrated Julian Alvarez's equalising goal against Liverpool, he then joined in doing the Poznan at full-time of the 4-1 win. He couldn't resist a selfie with Jack Grealish either, after the England midfielder's stunning performance in the victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian striker had to sit out the game after being deemed not fit enough to make the matchday squad. The Manchester City star understandably looked down in the dumps sitting inside his box in the early stages, with Liverpool having opened the scoring courtesy Mohamed Salah's strike in the 17th minute. But Haaland's mood completely changed as soon as Alvarez netted the equaliser from Jack Grealish's assist in the 27th minute. And then he couldn't contain the celebrations at full-time, bouncing up and down as he joined supporters doing City's trademark Poznan.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND: While he missed the crucial clash against the Reds, Haaland is expected to be fit enough to return to the line-up against Southampton on April 8.