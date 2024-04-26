Erin Cuthbert: Chelsea's unsung star making a name for herself with Champions League heroics

The Scot stole the show with a sublime strike that dealt Barcelona a first home defeat in five years - but she's been in top form for a while now

When Ajax captain Sherida Spitse sat down to speak to the press after her side’s Women’s Champions League exit at Stamford Bridge last month, she could not help but praise one of the figures that had been key in Chelsea’s 4-1 aggregate win. It was not the highly-lauded Lauren James, record-breaking signing Mayra Ramirez or any of the Blues’ most well-recognised stars. Instead, her comments were reserved for Erin Cuthbert, the unsung hero of Emma Hayes’ side.

“I’m walking around the pitch with a smile on my face because of how she is playing,” Spitse said. “Of course, she is our opponent, but how she is playing is nice.”

Hayes’ response when the comments were put to her summed up how the Scotland international is viewed by those who work with her every day. “Erin Cuthbert is one of the best players in the world, she really is,” her manager added. “She is a top, top midfielder and she deserves that credit. I’m not surprised Sherida said that about her to be honest.”

Cuthbert’s outstanding goal in the first leg of Chelsea’s semi-final against Barcelona has only added to her stock. The 25-year-old demanded the ball on the edge of the box, quickly found Sjoeke Nusken in the area and then moved to make herself available for the pass again, sneaking in beyond Patri Guijarro before finding half a yard to fire a wonderful strike past Cata Coll.

It was decisive, dealing the European champions a first home defeat in five years and giving Chelsea a shock advantage ahead of Saturday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge. It was also a statement contribution on the biggest stage, one that should show everyone just what Spitse and Hayes were talking about in the last round of this Champions League campaign.