Ruvu Shooting vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Yanga SC will cut rivals Simba SC’s lead at the top of the Mainland Premier League table to three points if they manage to beat Ruvu Shooting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.
The Jangwani giants will resume their remaining five fixtures seeking to cut the Msimbazi giants’ lead at the top of the 18-team table and claim the title they last won three seasons ago.
Simba, who will play their game on Saturday against Polisi Tanzania, are leading the log on 67 points from 27 matches while Yanga are second on 61 but they have played two matches more.
|Game
|Ruvu Shooting vs Yanga SC
|Date
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Ruvu Shooting squad
|Goalkeepers
|Abdallah Rashid, Bidii Abdallah, and Zuberi Dabi.
|Defenders
|Moses Said, Eradius Mfulebe, Juma Nyoso, Cassian Cassian, Frank Ikobela, Issa Kigingi, Renatus Cosmas, Fully Maganga, Mau Bofu, Ismail Mohamed, Shaban Msala, Kassim Simbaulanga, Victory Godfrey, David Uromi, Hassan Mwamba, James Msuva, Edward Manyama.
|Midfielders
|Ayoub Kitala, Mohamed Issa, Renatus Kisase, Issa Kanduru, Santos Mazengo, William Patrick, Graham Naftali, Mussa Kibwana, Kabasere Yusuph, and Joshua Edward.
|Forwards
|Emmanuel Martin, Abdallahman Mussa, and Shaban Kisiga.
Despite signing for Azam FC on a three-year deal a week ago, defender Edward Manyama will still be available to feature for Ruvu Shooting.
Manyama is still eligible to play for Ruvu until the end of the season before moving to the Chamazi-based side and he will likely play alongside Fully Maganga and Juma Nyoso at the heart of the defence while custodian Abdallah Rashid will keep his position between the sticks.
Probable XI for Ruvu Shooting: Rashid, William, Manyama, Ponera, Juma Nyoso (c), Dabi, Shaban, Msala, Maganga, Richard, Mussa.
|Position
|Yanga SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwiri.
|Defenders
|Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah.
|Midfielders
|Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior.
|Forwards
|Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, Said Ntibanzonzika.
Yanga will start their hunt for 15 points from the remaining matches and goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa has maintained they are still in the title race and have not seen any team crowned champions to deny his side a chance to fight for the title.
Asked by Goal on whether Yanga are still in the title race, the Kenyan tactician said: “We are still in the race, I don’t think the league has ended, or who has been crowned then, to indicate the season is over, show me who has won the title?
“We are in the race until the end of the season, and the fight is on, we will not give up unless you give me a name of the champion who has been crowned, I don’t think there is one, so we are playing football until the end.”
On facing Ruvu Shooting, Siwa said: “We are happy with the break because it has helped us to fix a few things that were not working for us and we are now ready to face Ruvu Shooting and we know we will come out with three points.”
Yanga will likely miss the services of forward Mukoko Tonombe, who returned from international duty with a knee injury while turning out for the Democratic Republic of the Congo against Tunisia.
Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.
Match Preview
While Yanga won their last league assignment 2-0 against JKT Tanzania, Ruvu Shooting suffered a 3-0 defeat against Simba at Benjamin Mkapa.
In the first round meeting between the two sides, Yanga emerged 2-1 winners against Ruvu and they will be keen to seal a double over them.
In the 2019-20 season, Yanga also managed to beat Ruvu home and away, winning the first meeting 1-0 and second-round fixture 1-0 while in the 2018 season they beat Ruvu 3-2 before a 2-2 draw in the second round tie.
In the last seven matches of the league, Ruvu. who are lying 10th on the table after managing 37 points from 30 matches, are yet to register a win against Yanga.