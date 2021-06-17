Ruvu Shooting vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Jangwani giants will be keen to seal a double over Ruvu when they face off at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday

Yanga SC will cut rivals Simba SC’s lead at the top of the Mainland Premier League table to three points if they manage to beat Ruvu Shooting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.

The Jangwani giants will resume their remaining five fixtures seeking to cut the Msimbazi giants’ lead at the top of the 18-team table and claim the title they last won three seasons ago.

Simba, who will play their game on Saturday against Polisi Tanzania, are leading the log on 67 points from 27 matches while Yanga are second on 61 but they have played two matches more.

Game Ruvu Shooting vs Yanga SC Date Thursday, June 17, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ruvu Shooting squad Goalkeepers Abdallah Rashid, Bidii Abdallah, and Zuberi Dabi. Defenders Moses Said, Eradius Mfulebe, Juma Nyoso, Cassian Cassian, Frank Ikobela, Issa Kigingi, Renatus Cosmas, Fully Maganga, Mau Bofu, Ismail Mohamed, Shaban Msala, Kassim Simbaulanga, Victory Godfrey, David Uromi, Hassan Mwamba, James Msuva, Edward Manyama. Midfielders Ayoub Kitala, Mohamed Issa, Renatus Kisase, Issa Kanduru, Santos Mazengo, William Patrick, Graham Naftali, Mussa Kibwana, Kabasere Yusuph, and Joshua Edward. Forwards Emmanuel Martin, Abdallahman Mussa, and Shaban Kisiga.

Despite signing for Azam FC on a three-year deal a week ago, defender Edward Manyama will still be available to feature for Ruvu Shooting.

Manyama is still eligible to play for Ruvu until the end of the season before moving to the Chamazi-based side and he will likely play alongside Fully Maganga and Juma Nyoso at the heart of the defence while custodian Abdallah Rashid will keep his position between the sticks.

Probable XI for Ruvu Shooting: Rashid, William, Manyama, Ponera, Juma Nyoso (c), Dabi, Shaban, Msala, Maganga, Richard, Mussa.

Position Yanga SC squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwiri. Defenders Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah. Midfielders Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior. Forwards Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, Said Ntibanzonzika.

Yanga will start their hunt for 15 points from the remaining matches and goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa has maintained they are still in the title race and have not seen any team crowned champions to deny his side a chance to fight for the title.

Asked by Goal on whether Yanga are still in the title race, the Kenyan tactician said: “We are still in the race, I don’t think the league has ended, or who has been crowned then, to indicate the season is over, show me who has won the title?

“We are in the race until the end of the season, and the fight is on, we will not give up unless you give me a name of the champion who has been crowned, I don’t think there is one, so we are playing football until the end.”

On facing Ruvu Shooting, Siwa said: “We are happy with the break because it has helped us to fix a few things that were not working for us and we are now ready to face Ruvu Shooting and we know we will come out with three points.”

Yanga will likely miss the services of forward Mukoko Tonombe, who returned from international duty with a knee injury while turning out for the Democratic Republic of the Congo against Tunisia.

Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.