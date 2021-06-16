Razak: Yanga SC still in the title race and ‘we don’t have a winner yet’

The Kenyan tactician rubbishes claims the top-flight title has already been won insisting the Jangwani giants will fight to the end

Yanga SC goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa has claimed he has not seen any team crowned 2020-21 Mainland Premier League champions to deny his side a chance to fight for the title.

The Jangwani giants will resume their top-flight action after the two-week break (occasioned by the international friendly between Tanzania and Malawi) against Ruvu Shooting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.

But according to Siwa, the race for the league title is still wide open and no team has been crowned to signal the end of the campaign.

What has been said?

Asked by Goal on whether Yanga are still in the title race, the Kenyan tactician said: “We are still in the race, I don’t think the league has ended, or who has been crowned then, to indicate the season is over, show me who has won the title?

“We are in the race until the end of the season, and the fight is on, we will not give up unless you give me a name of the champion who has been crowned, I don’t think there is one, so we are playing football until the end.”

On facing Ruvu Shooting, Siwa said: “We are happy with the break because it has helped us to fix a few things that were not working for us and we are now ready to face Ruvu Shooting and we know we will come out with three points.”

Despite lying second on the 18-team table with 61 points from 29 matches, six points behind table-toppers Simba SC, Yanga have refused to give up on the title race.

Yanga eying 15 points from five matches

On Tuesday, Yanga Media Officer Hassan Bumbuli sensationally claimed they are confident of winning all 15 points from their remaining five matches in the league to help boost their chances of winning the title.

The Jangwani giants have five matches to conclude the season starting with Ruvu Shooting on June 17 (Thursday), June 20 against Mwadui FC, July 3 against rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo derby, July 14 against Ihefu FC, and their last match is on July 18 against Dodoma City.

“We have not given up on winning the league title as we still have five matches to play before the season concludes, in those five matches we have planned to win all of them and then after the league is over we will know what we have reaped and what we deserve,” Bumbuli told Goal.

“We should remember those leading the table now [Simba] have two matches in hand, and when they finish playing those matches and then we are all level on matches played, then we will be in a position to know where we are.

“But one thing I can assure you is Yanga will not give up on the title race until the final day, we will fight and make sure we get all the points from our five matches, we will not lose hope until we achieve our goal of winning the title.”

Yanga have not won the league title for the past three seasons with Simba claiming the crown three times in a row.