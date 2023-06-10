'Romelu Lukaku is gonna have to live with that' - Thierry Henry explains harsh reality for Inter striker after Champions League final struggles

Thierry Henry admitted that Romelu Lukaku made some crucial mistakes in Inter's Champions League final loss that will be difficult to handle.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku missed a clear chance to equalise late on in Inter's Champions League final loss to Manchester City. And Henry, his former assistant manager for the Belgian national team, admitted that the striker will likely struggle with his mistake.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s gonna have to go through exactly what he went through after the World Cup," Henry said on CBS Sports. "People will still, although I think it was a tough one with Dimarco, people will still blame him.

"The header in the six-yard box will come back to haunt him. He’s gonna have to live with that. I’ve lost finals, I’ve won finals, sometimes you’re not on the right side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku had similar difficulties in the World Cup when he missed a handful of chances in Belgium's final group game draw against Croatia - a contest his side needed to win.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku's future is up in the air. He is currently on loan at Inter from Chelsea, but has shown interest in staying in Italy.