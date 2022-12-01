WATCH: Lukaku breaks dugout covering with punch after horror performance leads to Belgium's World Cup exit

Romelu Lukaku took his anger out on the Belgium dugout as he punched out the window beside the bench after his woeful performance against Croatia.

Lukaku missed three big chances

Striker punched side of dugout in frustration

Belgium now out of the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku missed three huge chances in the second half of the must-win World Cup match on Thursday. After leaving the field at full-time, the striker vented his frustration by punching the covering and knocking it out before he had to be consoled by assistant coach Thierry Henry.

Romelu Lukaku took his frustration out on the dugout at full-time 😡#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/AJXwxBXbBR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 1, 2022

Romelu Lukaku after Belgium failed to advance to the knockout stage pic.twitter.com/0XwE6t9OTD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match finished 0-0, meaning Belgium are eliminated from the World Cup while Morocco and Croatia progress to the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The Belgian forward will return to club action with Inter after his nation's exit from the tournament in Qatar.