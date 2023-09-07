NFL games this week: dates, times and channels

Whats on this week?

It's back. Preparing to take over our screens for another action-packed 18 weeks, the NFL is gearing up for its first week of fixtures. Opening night will see Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL season in Thursday's opener against the Detroit Lions, followed by a full schedule on Sunday and, of course, Monday Night Football.

If you're looking to score some NFL tickets or find out where you can watch all of this season's action, GOAL has you covered with a full schedule of this week's events:

NFL WEEK ONE SCHEDULE

Week Date Fixture Time (ET) Venue How to watch Week 1 Thursday 7 September, 2023 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM Arrowhead Stadium FuboTV, NBC, DirecTV Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM M&T Bank Stadium FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Stadium FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM Lucas Oil Stadium FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM U.S. Bank Stadium FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM Caesers Superdome FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM Acrisure Stadium FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FedExField FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears 4:25 PM Soldier Field FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:25 PM Empower Field at Mile High FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM SoFi Stadium FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots 4:25 PM Gilette Stadium FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+ Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM Lumen Field FuboTV, FOX Week 1 Sunday 10 September, 2023 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants 8:20 PM MetLife Stadium FuboTV, NBC Week 1 Monday 11 September, 2023 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 8:15 PM MetLife Stadium FuboTV, ESPN+, ABC

