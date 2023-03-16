Why does Napoli star Victor Osimhen wear a mask?

The Nigeria striker still uses a mask long after he was declared fit to play following a head injury

Napoli doctor Roberto Ruggiero has explained why Napoli forward Victor Osimhen still wears a protective mask over a year after recovering from a head injury.

The Nigeria international sustained an eye socket injury during a Serie A match against Inter on November 22, 2021.

The injury forced Osimhen to undergo surgery and he was sidelined for three months as a result of the facial problem.

Osimhem returned to action on January 17, 2022 and has been sporting a protective face mask ever since.

"Osimhen is perfectly healed, he's still wearing the protective mask because it gives him a sense of security, but he's healed," Ruggiero told Radio Marte late last season.

"He has his own balance and wants to wear it. Hopefully this mask will be enough until he feels safe and takes it off. Not before then. I have still seen for a check, but as soon as he returns, we will have intense work to do.”

Despite the injury, Osimhen ended up making 32 appearances overall for Napoli in 2021-22, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

He has build on that number this term as he has led Napoli to top spot in Serie A with a string of impressive performances, while also reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The prolific attacker has already bettered last term's tally and is the favourite to lift the prestigious Serie A Capocanonniere trophy, holding a comfortable lead over Inter's Lautaro Martinez.