FIFA 23 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers

Career Mode is one of the most popular aspects of EA Sports' FIFA and that is no different for FIFA 23.
The challenge is to build a squad that is capable of competing now and into the future as the game progresses. In order to do so, you have to delve into the transfer market and ideally, your scouts will be on the lookout for wonderkids.
To help you on your way in FIFA 23 Career Mode, GOAL takes a look at the best young forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 or under on the game. So, the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr, while still relatively young, are excluded from this list.
KEY:
PO = Position
CR = Current rating
PR = Potential rating
*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.
Best young strikers & forwards on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
A. Fati
19
Barcelona
LW
79
90
2
A. Nusa
17
Club Brugge
LW
68
88
3
Y. Moukoko
17
Borussia Dortmund
ST
69
88
4
R. Cherki
19
Lyon
LW
73
88
5
J. Gelhardt
20
Leeds United
ST
72
87
6
K. Adeyemi
20
Borussia Dortmund
ST
75
87
7
Savio
18
PSV
RW
70
86
8
Kayky
19
Pacos de Ferreira
RW
66
86
9
L. Romero
17
Lazio
RW
67
86
10
M. Cancellieri
20
Lazio
RW
73
86
11
F. Conceicao
19
Ajax
RW
72
86
12
M. Olise
20
Crystal Palace
RW
76
86
13
N. Madueke
20
PSV
RW
77
86
14
D. Moreira
18
Benfica
LW
67
85
15
A. Garnacho
18
Manchester United
LW
64
85
16
H. Araujo
20
Benfica
ST
71
85
17
M. Lazetic
18
AC Milan
ST
65
85
18
M. Soule
19
Juventus
RW
68
85
19
J. Bakayoko
19
PSV
RW
68
85
20
M. Godts
17
Genk
LW
64
85
21
N. Unuvar
19
Trabzonspor
LW
67
85
22
S. Biuk
19
Hajduk Split
LW
69
85
23
D. Scarlett
18
Portsmouth
ST
65
85
24
E. Zeballos
20
Boca Juniors
RW
72
85
25
A. Elanga
20
Manchester United
RW
74
85
26
B. Sesko
19
RB Salzburg
ST
72
85
27
M. Cho
18
Real Sociedad
ST
70
85
28
O. Popescu
19
FCSB
LW
72
85
29
C. Palmer
20
Manchester City
RW
67
85
30
Hugo Ekitike
20
Paris Saint-Germain
ST
76
85
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was given the No. 10 shirt following Lionel Messi's departure from Camp Nou and much is certainly expected of the Spain international, as he is deemed the best young forward in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 90.
Club Brugge's 17-year-old attacker Antonio Nusa has a potential rating of 88, as do Lyon forward Rayan Cherki and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.
Other more firmly established forwards on the list include Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, Paris Saint Germain attacker Hugo Ekitike and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, whose potential has Europe's elite on high alert.
Best young midfielders on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
Pedri
19
Barcelona
CM
85
93
2
F. Wirtz
19
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
82
91
3
J. Bellingham
19
Borussia Dortmund
CM
84
91
4
Moleiro
18
Las Palmas
LM
75
90
5
J. Musiala
19
Bayern Munich
CM
81
90
6
R. Gravenberch
20
Ajax
CM
79
89
7
B. Saka
20
Arsenal
RM
82
89
8
E. Camavinga
19
Real Madrid
CM
79
89
9
Gavi
18
Barcelona
CM
79
88
10
N. Rovella
20
Monza
CM
75
88
11
F. Miretti
19
Juventus
CM
72
87
12
J. Bynoe-Gittens
18
Borussia Dortmund
LM
67
87
13
G. Veron
19
Porto
RM
75
87
14
A. Scott
19
Bristol City
CAM
69
87
15
Yeremy
19
Villarreal
RM
79
87
16
H. Elliott
19
Liverpool
CAM
73
87
17
A. Hlozek
20
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
77
87
18
Marquinhos
19
Arsenal
RM
73
86
19
P. Torre
19
Barcelona
CAM
69
86
20
A. Fatawu Issahaku
18
Sporting
CAM
67
86
21
A. Guler
17
Fenerbahce
CAM
69
86
22
M. Baturina
19
Dinamo Zagreb
CM
70
86
23
N. Zalewski
20
Roma
LM
74
86
24
C. Chukwuemeka
18
Chelsea
CM
64
86
25
F. Carvalho
20
Liverpool
CAM
73
86
26
N. Williams
20
Athletic Club
RM
74
86
27
X. Simons
19
PSV
CAM
73
86
28
G. Busio
20
Venezia
CM
73
86
29
G. Reyna
19
Borussia Dortmund
CAM
77
86
30
M. Fernandes
18
Sporting
CM
66
85
Having won the Kopa Trophy in 2021, it is little surprise to see Barcelona wonderkid Pedri lead the list of best young midfielders on FIFA 23. The playmaker is already fairly strong, but has the potential to be one of the best players in the game, with a potential rating of 93.
Pedri's Barca team-mate Gavi won the Kopa award for 2022 and isn't far behind his compatriot, with a potential rating of 88. Bundesliga duo Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham are actually closest to Pedri in terms of potential, with each boasting a possible rating of 91 on the game.
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala can reach a rating of 90 on FIFA 23, while Real Madrid's Edouardo Camavinga and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka are deemed to be among the most precocious midfield talents too.
Best young defenders on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
J. Gvardiol
20
RB Leipzig
CB
81
89
2
N. Mendes
20
Paris Saint-Germain
LB
80
88
3
A. Silva
18
Benfica
CB
66
86
4
G. Scalvini
18
Atalanta
CB
70
86
5
C. Lukeba
19
Lyon
CB
76
86
6
T. Livramento
19
Southampton
RB
75
85
7
M. Gusto
19
Lyon
RB
75
85
8
A. Hickey
20
Brentford
RB
75
85
9
P. Hincapie
20
Bayer Leverkusen
LB
78
85
10
L. Netz
19
Borussia M'gladbach
LB
73
85
11
T. Kouassi
20
Sevilla
CB
73
85
12
A. Fontanarosa
19
Inter
CB
67
84
13
J. Jose Mina
18
Deportivo Cali
RB
64
84
14
N. Mbamba
17
Club Brugge
CB
64
84
15
L. Colwill
19
Brighton
CB
70
84
16
Q. Merlin
20
Nantes
LB
70
84
17
A. Truffert
20
Rennes
LB
75
84
18
J. Branthwaite
20
PSV
CB
68
84
19
L. Stergiou
20
St Gallen
CB
67
84
20
Simo
17
Espanyol
CB
62
83
RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is the best young defender on FIFA 23, with the highest potential - coming in with a rating of 89. The Croatia international keeps up Leipzig's tradition as a conveyor belt of defensive talent, following in the footsteps of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.
PSG and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes is close behind Gvardiol with a potential rating of 88, while the likes of Benfica's Antonio Silva and Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini are deemed future stars with potential of 86 each.
Premier League teams Southampton and Brentford boast hot prospects in Tino Livramento and Aaron Hickey respectively.
Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
G. Bazunu
20
Southampton
GK
70
85
2
M. Vandevoordt
20
Genk
GK
70
84
3
G. Restes
17
Toulouse
GK
60
83
4
L. Chevalier
20
LOSC
GK
67
83
5
S. Soares
20
Benfica
GK
65
82
6
L. Miguel Marquines
19
Atletico Nacional
GK
63
82
7
G. Garofani
19
Juventus
GK
61
81
8
K. Peersman
18
PSV
GK
60
81
9
G. Slonina
18
Chicago Fire
GK
66
81
10
D. Alemdar
19
Rennes
GK
72
80
11
R. Neshcheret
20
Dynamo Kyiv
GK
66
80
12
A. Iturbe
18
Atletico Madrid
GK
65
80
Southampton and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has the highest potential of all under-20 goalkeepers in FIFA 23, having the capacity to reach a rating of 85 on the game. Interestingly, when the game starts, Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar has a higher current rating than Bazunu, but his potential only reaches 80.
Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt was previously the best young goalkeeper on FIFA 22, but has to settle for second best behind Bazunu on FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 84.
Toulouse teen Guillaume Restes could prove a bargain and his potential is not bad at 83, while Lille shotstopper Lucas Chevalier is up there among Ligue 1's best young goalkeepers too.