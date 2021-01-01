Caf Champions League: When is Al Merrikh vs Simba SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the group stage clash between the Red Devils of Sudan and Tanzania's Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Al Merrikh will host Simba SC for their third match in Group A of the Caf Champions League on Saturday, March 6.

The Msimbazi giants started their campaign with two straight wins – beating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 away in Kinshasa in their opener before returning home to beat African champions Al Ahly 1-0.

On the other hand, Al Merrikh have lost their first two matches – 3-0 against Al Ahly in Cairo and then suffered a 4-1 defeat at home against AS Vita.

Simba coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa, who will return to face his former side, has admitted they will face a tough game against the Sudanese side at Al Hilal Stadium.

“It will be a very difficult game because I know that team; however, we still have some time to plan for it,” Da Rosa explained. “Right now, we should not be stressing ourselves regarding that game considering we have time before playing it.”

But the French tactician is confident winning two matches in a row will give them the much-needed boost to handle Al Merrikh away.

“The six points we have so far collected are vital to us and will be helpful in the future,” Da Rosa continued. “Those points are the reason we are top of the group. They will also give us more confidence when we are engaged in our forthcoming assignments.”

While Simba will welcome striker John Bocco to the squad for the trip to Khartoum, the team is sweating on the fitness of keeper Aishi Manula, who was stretchered off and rushed to hospital after picking an injury during their Mainland Premier League match against JKT Tanzania on Monday.

“Everyone in the squad appreciates Aishi [Manula], even myself and the doctor told me after the game that everything is okay,” Da Rosa told Goal on the injury suffered by the Taifa Stars keeper.

“He is in hospital to make some examination and we are waiting for some news but you know Manula is very important for us and we are confident he can play in Sudan.”

In the other group match, Al Ahly will host AS Vita in Cairo on Saturday.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League group stage clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Saturday, March 06, 2021.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels March 06 16:00 Al Merrikh vs Simba SC Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Al Hilal Stadium (Khartoum):

About Al Hilal Stadium

Blue jewel stadium is a multi-use stadium, located in Omdurman, Khartoum State, in Sudan.

Article continues below

It is mostly used for football matches and also sometimes for athletics. It is the official stadium and home of Sudanese giants Al-Hilal Club, it has a capacity of 65,000.

At the opening celebration on January 26, 1968, Al-Hilal played against the visiting Ghana national team the Black Stars in the friendly which ended in a 1-1 draw.