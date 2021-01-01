Caf Champions League: Simba SC's Da Rosa anticipates difficult outing against Al Merrikh

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are enjoying a superb start in their group as opposed to their opponents who have lost their opening two games

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is anticipating a tough game against Al Merrikh in their next Caf Champions League Group A outing on March 5.

While Wekundu wa Msimbazi have collected maximum points in their opening two games, their opponents have not. Despite coming into the match as favourites, the Frenchman believes it will not be an easy game playing his former team.

"It will be a very difficult game because I know that team; however, we still have some time to plan for it," Da Rosa stated.

"Right now, we should not be stressing ourselves regarding that game considering we have time before playing it."

In their recent Champions League game, the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions defied the odds to defeat defending champions Al Ahly by a solitary goal. Mozambique international Luis Miquissone scored the only goal in the first half.

"I am proud of the win; it was not easy for us to get it, we fought for it so we should be proud of it," Da Rosa continued.

"Al Ahly is a big team in Africa, but we also proved to them that we have what it takes to get a positive outcome. We gave our best in every department despite the fact that we also struggled in some areas which we will work on before playing our next game.

"Every player gave his best in that match to ensure we won. Everyone witnessed, it was a collective responsibility from the first to the final whistle. I do not want to single out a player because it was a good performance by the team."

It was the second win Simba were getting after an initial 1-0 triumph over AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo who are now second after their 4-1 win over Al Merreikh. The Red Devils are third with three points.

"The six points we have so far collected are vital to us and will be helpful in future," Da Rosa added.

"Those points are the reason we are top of the group. They will also give us more confidence when we are engaged in our forthcoming assignments."