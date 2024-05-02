How to buy WWE tickets: 2024 event dates & schedule

How to get your hands on a seat for some of the biggest WWE events of the year

The 2024 WWE slate has already served up its share of superb fights and blockbuster battles, with Cody Rhodes finally triumphant in his campaign to end his story after he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

But the drama does not stop there, as fighters old and new continue to enter the ring, with few stories bigger than the full-blooded return of The Rock in a throwback heel persona at the start of the year, with some spectacular moments added to his back catalog.

More than ever, WWE pay-per-view events and Supercard bills are the dominant pull for fans around the globe. With an international footprint that continues to grow into new territories, there’s no shortage of seats to secure.

So, how can you buy WWE tickets? Where can you look for them? What major events are coming up on the WWE calendar? GOAL answers all this and more with our helpful guide on how to secure WWE tickets.

How to buy WWE tickets

The best place to buy WWE tickets is directly through the primary retailer for major events and house shows. Ticketmaster is the near-uniform partner for domestic and international fight cards shown by the promotion, typically offering tickets at face value for most major events.

Additionally, you can consider the secondary market, with StubHub one of the leading options for fans looking to purchase a resale ticket. However, ensure you have read all terms and conditions before purchasing through second-hand retailers, as some events may prohibit these tickets.

WWE 2024 events schedule

Here, you can find the upcoming pay-per-view and Supercard events currently scheduled for the main WWE brand. This list does not include NXT-branded events that the promotion also holds.

Date Event Venue Location Tickets May 4, 2024 Backlash France LDLC Arena Lyon, France Get tickets May 25, 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Jeddah Super Dome Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Get tickets June 15, 2024 Clash at the Castle OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland Get tickets July 6, 2024 Money in the Bank Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada Get tickets August 3, 2024 SummerSlam Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, Ohio, United States Get tickets August 31, 2024 Bash in Berlin Uber Arena Berlin, Germany Get tickets

What are the best annual WWE events?

WWE holds several supercard and pay-per-view events per year, but among their regular roster, there are a nominal number of flagship events that form the highlights of their yearly schedule.

They are WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. Additionally, Money in the Bank is often considered in the same bracket as a marquee date on the promotion’s calendar.

These five events typically bring together several of the biggest wrestlers from both the RAW and SmackDown brands and either launch, advance or conclude major storylines and narratives that are developed weekly throughout the year.

What is the average ticket price for WWE events?

The average ticket price for WWE events depends on numerous factors, such as whether it is a pay-per-view or Supercard broadcast, an episode of SmackDown or RAW, or simply a house show as part of the touring circuit.

Supercard events typically can start in the triple figure range and rise exponentially, for example - the lowest price available for the upcoming Clash at the Castle was £145 ($182/€170) and rose to an eye-watering £2,945 ($3,670/€3,450).

However, house show prices in the United States typically start around $35, ensuring that you can often find affordable face-value seats at some WWE events.

How to get tickets to WWE Backlash France

Tickets for WWE Backlash France are available directly through the promotion’s official retailer for this event, Ticketmaster, with the sales and distribution giant handling first-hand sales in Europe.

Additionally, fans can consider looking for tickets on the second-hand market, with resale providers such as Stubhub also offering seats to plenty of the major events offered by the promotion.

FAQs

What is the next WWE pay-per-view in 2024?

It marks the promotion's first visit to the nation for a Supercard event and forms the start of a mid-year stretch that will see flagship events and other pay-per-views held across multiple other countries over the coming months.

It marks the promotion’s first visit to the nation for a Supercard event and forms the start of a mid-year stretch that will see flagship events and other pay-per-views held across multiple other countries over the coming months.

It marks the Supercard event’s return for the first time since 2015 and forms the latest part of WWE’s ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, having last visited for Crown Jewel in November.

Will The Rock return to WWE in 2024?

One of the surprise stories of 2024 in WWE has been the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to regular ring action after a lengthy absence. The wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur has become a box-office favorite since he starred in Fast Five more than a decade ago, headlining several bankable franchises.

However, the underperformance of his last starring role, Black Adam, has seen him return to his first love, with a sensational heel turn performance that saw him notch up an impressive victory at WrestleMania XL on night one in a tag-team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

He subsequently defeated John Cena on night two before he was downed by The Undertaker, but his future remains a cloudier prospect. Johnson has hinted he will fight again in 2024, and he could well be a surprise contender at Backlash France in May.

Where do WWE events take place?

WWE events take place across a number of various locations, with the international appeal of the promotion seeing them increase their overseas footprint significantly across the past decade.

The majority of Supercard events and pay-per-view broadcasts are still held in North America, but several are set to take place abroad. The next three—Backlash France, King and Queen of the Ring, and Clash at the Castle—are set for France, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland, respectively.

In addition, RAW and SmackDown shows take place across the United States, Canada, and other nations, while house shows are also held domestically and internationally as part of the promotion’s touring market.