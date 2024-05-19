Emma Hayes gets her fairytale ending! Winners and losers of the 2023 WSL season as Chelsea clinch fifth-straight title while Man Utd and Arsenal underwhelm

The Blues looked like going trophy-less at one point this season - but their winning mentality eventually came through

The final day of the Women's Super League season had the potential to be incredibly dramatic. Chelsea and Manchester City were level on points and had little to separate them in the goal difference column ahead of their last outings of the campaign, and both had tricky games. But in the end, it was anything but, as the Blues thumped Manchester United 6-0 to secure a fifth-successive league triumph that allowed Emma Hayes to leave on a high.

It was a fittingly ruthless finale to Chelsea's season as it was that attitude that got them back into things earlier this month, when they beat Bristol City 8-0. However, they were not the only story in a topsy-turvy season which saw some sides underwhelm and others take real strides forward.

As the dust settles on it all, GOAL picks out the winners and losers from the WSL in 2023-24...