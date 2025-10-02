There aren't many grounds in the world quite like Wembley Stadium. Home to the heart of domestic and international sport, the 90,000-seater venue is occupied by everyone from the England national football team to NFL heavyweights and pop-rock megastars. It has played host to history time and time again. Wembley Stadium stands as a beacon of historical and contemporary sports events.

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The upcoming events at Wembley promise more of those magic moments, including moments from NFL London taking charge, as well as the home of the England men’s internationals and Lionesses fixtures. You can expect to see matches like England vs China as they continue their pursuit of glory, not to mention all of the iconic concerts to be seen, including global musicians like The Weeknd and My Chemical Romance.

Built between 2004 and 2007 as a replacement for the original Wembley Stadium, the successor ground may be more than a decade and a half old, but it has already witnessed so much beneath its famous arch, capturing sporting triumphs both big and small in the shadow of North London.

So, how can you get your seat at Wembley Stadium? GOAL brings all the answers with our one-stop shop guide to England's national home.

Wembley Stadium: Everything you need to know

Stadium Wembley Stadium Location South Way, Wembley, London, England, HA9 0WS Capacity 90,000 Year built 2007 Record attendance 89,974 (2008) Tickets Wembley Stadium Website, StubHub, Viagogo, Seat Unique

What's on at Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium hosts regular events throughout the year in its calendar. Including some of the biggest national and international football matches, it also hosts major rugby league and American football events, here are all the upcoming Wembley Stadium events for the rest of the year:

How to get tickets to Wembley Stadium?

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Go through the official source

The easiest way to get Wembley tickets is via the stadium’s official ticketing partner. For England football matches or FA competitions - such as the FA Cup Final, Carabao Cup Final, or Community Shield - tickets are typically sold through The FA’s website or via the clubs competing in the match.

Club or event allocations

For football finals or play-off matches, the majority of tickets go to the two participating teams. To access these, you usually need to be a member or season ticket holder of one of the clubs.

For England national team games and to see the Lionesses, joining My England Football (free) or the England Supporters Travel Club provides priority access to tickets before they go on general sale.

Secondary ticket retailers

With Wembley Stadium being the biggest stadium in the UK, it's no surprise that tickets tend to sell out fast. If you didn't manage to get your hands on a ticket, you can head to secondary retailers like StubHub and Viagogo.

Tickets on these resellers start from as low as £43 depending on what you're looking for, so they can be a good in for those looking for last-minute tickets.

Hospitality, premium & VIP packages

You can also find hospitality and premium offerings for concerts and sports on Seat Unique, with a range of restaurants, boxes and premium access.

These packages are premium and start at £199, including benefits such as luxury seating, high-quality dining, and exclusive lounge access, making them a more comfortable and guaranteed way to attend sold-out events.

Tips for securing tickets

To improve your chances, sign up for ticket alerts on Wembley’s official site and Ticketmaster so you’ll be notified when events go on sale.

Log in to your ticketing account before the sale begins to save time at checkout. For football finals, always check both participating clubs’ websites, as each has its ticket allocation.

How to get premium tickets to Wembley Stadium?

Seat Unique is an official hospitality and premium ticketing partner for Wembley Stadium, giving fans direct access to VIP and hospitality packages without needing a long-term Club Wembley membership.

Through their platform, you can browse and book packages for England internationals, FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, NFL games, concerts, and other major Wembley events.

Packages sold via Seat Unique typically include prime padded seating, exclusive lounge or suite access, gourmet dining, and complimentary drinks. Some also feature extras like post-match entertainment or club legend appearances for football events. Prices vary by fixture or event, so you'll want to double-check for what you want.

How many seats are in Wembley?

As the largest stadium in the UK and the second largest stadium in Europe, Wembley Stadium holds 90,000 seats.

Wembley Stadium seating plan

Wembley Stadium has two main seating plan options: one for sports games and one for music events.

Wembley Stadium / GOAL

The seating layout for football, NFL, and other sports games allows for the sale of all seats with seats that span around the entire pitch in the middle - you're guaranteed a good seat wherever you're seated, as there are no obstructions.

Wembley Stadium / GOAL

When Wembley plays host to music events and performances, the seating plan changes to allow for stage construction. Not all seats will be guaranteed a good view, with a side of the Stadium blocked off to allow for the stage. There will often be tickets labelled 'obstructed view'; these will be discounted and a great way to see your favourite artists at a much lower price point, but you may not be able to see all aspects of the stage/performance.

To see exactly what your view would be like from your seat, Wembley Stadium, click the view from seat feature on the website.

How can you get to Wembley Stadium?

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Situated in North London, with proximity to stations and stops on both the National Rail and London Underground. Wembley Stadium is served with accessible options on and around event days, offering passage across the wider metropolitan area.

The nearest tube stations to the ground are Wembley Park, on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, and Wembley Central, on the Bakerloo line. The London Overground also serves the latter stop through the Watford DC line.

Wembley Central also offers one of two National Rail terminals for Wembley Stadium, with services operated by Southern Railway and London Northwestern Railway. Lastly, Wembley Stadium railway station is served exclusively by services operated by Chiltern Railways.

Most routes connect with King's Cross St Pancras, leading to the two rail terminals above, offering wide access to the rest of the country. For extra information, you can check out timetables and prices with Trainline.

Where can you stay near Wembley Stadium?

Fans can find a multitude of options for where to stay when they attend an England fixture or additional event at Wembley Stadium. There are multiple accommodations and hotels near the ground from which to choose.

The map below shows the list of available accommodations and hotels near Wembley Stadium, allowing you to explore your choices.

What can you do around Wembley Stadium?

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A trip to Wembley Stadium might be the centrepiece of any day out, but it does not need to be the only thing you do, with shopping options and varied attractions close to the ground allowing fans to enjoy London culture to the max.

For those who want to shop, explore a plethora of high-end stores at the nearby London Designer Outlet, located a quarter-mile away from the Stadium, where leisure and retail options will allow you to browse to your heart's content.

Furthermore, the Stadium borders the neighbouring Wembley Arena, one of the capital's destinations for major music acts. Though events rarely coincide with event days at the Stadium, those spending a prolonged break in London may also find something to enjoy among its listings.

Where can you park around Wembley Stadium?

With Wembley Stadium located in the heart of residential London, parking around the ground is at a premium, with fans encouraged to travel on foot or public transportation around matchdays.

No public parking is available at the Stadium itself, though neighbouring Wembley Park has several affiliated car parks operated around the Stadium on event days. Fans are strongly discouraged from on-street parking.

Q-Park offers several options across the Greater London area, including several within commutable distance of Wembley Stadium.

Where can you eat and drink around Wembley Stadium?

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Fancying a pre-match tipple to steady the nerves or a post-match feed to celebrate and commiserate the result? You're spoilt for choice when it comes to options for pubs and restaurants near Wembley Stadium, with a wide variety for fans to get their fill at.

Given the ground's location as a nexus point for commercial interest, varied chain restaurants and pubs operate close to the Stadium, with Nando's, Las Iguanas, Wagamama's, and TGI Fridays among the biggest names.

However, for a matchday experience of a more authentic nature, you can check out The White Horse Pub, operated by Fuller's, offering traditional British grub and fare ahead of and after events. BOXPARK Wembley, meanwhile, has forged a popular reputation for atmosphere too, with food and drink also on the cards there.