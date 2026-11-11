How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The most recent league derby took place on February 22, 2026, ending in a dominant 4-1 victory for Arsenal away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gunners also triumphed by the exact same 4-1 scoreline during their previous visit to the Emirates Stadium in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 6 Dec 2026 - 11:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Buying directly through the official Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal ticket portals using a paid club membership. This is the safest and most secure method at face value, though tickets are subject to availability, loyalty points, and ballot systems.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Generally range from approximately £71 to £109 .

Generally range from approximately . Concession Tickets: Starting around £25 to £30 .

Starting around . Premium Hospitality Packages: Start from around £375 per person and scale upwards past £1,000+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Typically start around £134 to £142 .

Typically start around . High-Demand / Premium Seating: Range from £470 to £530.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Form

Tottenham have recorded four wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat Chelsea 2-0 away from home earlier in the run. The one defeat came against Aston Villa, where they conceded three goals. Spurs drew 1-1 with Manchester United during the same period. De Zerbi's side have shown a consistent ability to win at home and on the road in recent weeks.

Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague, and they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League before that. The Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Europe and suffered a 1-1 Carabao Cup exit at Fleetwood Town during the same stretch. Across those five games, Arsenal scored seven goals and conceded five.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a Premier League fixture on February 22, 2026, which Arsenal won 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the previous North London derby, played at the Emirates Stadium in November 2025, Arsenal again won convincingly by the same 4-1 scoreline. Across the last five recorded meetings between the sides, Arsenal have won four times and Tottenham have won once, with the solitary Spurs victory coming in a pre-season friendly in July 2025.