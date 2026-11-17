Real Sociedad host Torreense on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

This upcoming league-phase clash serves as a landmark, rare cross-border encounter between a prominent Spanish top-flight side and an ambitious Portuguese challenger. Both sides will lean on their contrasting continental journeys and recent form as they step onto the pitch at the Reale Arena looking to secure vital league-phase points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Torreense, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Torreense kicks off at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Real Sociedad's official website or ticket office remains the primary and most reliable method for securing standard face-value seating at the Reale Arena.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Face Value Prices: Generally start from approximately €70.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Get-In Prices / Entry Level : Starting from approximately €130 to €250 .

Starting from approximately . Standard & Mid-Tier Seating : Ranging between €250 and €550 .

Ranging between . Premium Hospitality & Prime Blocks : Priced upwards of €1,000.

Real Sociedad vs Torreense Europa League: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Torreense Form

Real Sociedad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano, and they also drew 1-1 with Lyon in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Lillestroem 6-0 in Europe and Levante 2-1 in the league, with their only defeat coming against Athletic Bilbao. Sociedad scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Torreense have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Liga Portugal 2 defeat to Uniao de Leiria, though they beat Ararat Armenia 3-2 in the Europa League before that. A heavy 4-1 loss to Ferencvaros also features in their recent record. Torreense scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Real Sociedad vs Torreense: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Real Sociedad and Torreense. This fixture represents a rare encounter between clubs from Spain and the Portuguese second division on the European stage.