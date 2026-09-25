How to get Real Betis vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis take on Osasuna on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Osasuna has found it particularly difficult to pick up points in recent years, failing to defeat Real Betis in their last six consecutive LaLiga clashes. In their most recent league encounter on April 12, 2026, the two sides played out a tense 1–1 draw at El Sadar Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Osasuna kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Betis vs Osasuna, you can follow these steps:

1. Official Club Portal

General public tickets usually go on sale 1 to 3 weeks before matchday. Real Betis club members (socios) get priority access before remaining tickets open up to the general public.

2. Matchday Box Office

You can buy tickets directly at the match venue's ticket office (Taquilla) at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville (where Real Betis is temporarily playing during the redevelopment of the Benito Villamarín).

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value. Check the T&Cs of the platform you're buying from.

How much do Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Betis vs Osasuna in LaLiga vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Club Box Office & Portal (Face Value)

General Admission: Standard face-value tickets sold directly by Real Betis typically start from €30 to €45 for seats behind the goals (Gol Norte and Gol Sur).

Side Stands (Lateral / Preferencia): Longside views along the pitch generally cost between €50 and €90+ , depending on the tier and proximity to the field.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand.

Starting Price: Resale ticket listings on secondary platforms currently start at around €33.90 to €49.00 for entry-level seats.

Higher Categories: Midfield or premium seating options on secondary platforms can go up to €115 – €130+ depending on demand and seller markup.

Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Osasuna Form

Real Betis have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League win over Lille on September 8, with a 1-0 LaLiga victory over Real Madrid coming immediately before that. The one blemish in the run was a 5-2 home defeat to Levante in late August. Betis have scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five matches, though three of those conceded came in the Levante loss alone.

Osasuna have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on September 6. Prior to that, they beat Getafe 1-0 and won 2-1 at Celta Vigo, having drawn 0-0 with Levante. A pre-season loss to Al-Ain also features in the five-match run. Osasuna scored four goals and conceded eight across that period.

Real Betis vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 12, 2026, when Osasuna and Real Betis drew 1-1 at El Sadar. Before that, Betis won 2-0 at home against Osasuna in September 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Betis hold the stronger record with two wins, two draws, and one defeat, scoring seven goals and conceding five.