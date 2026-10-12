Liverpool host Brighton on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Historically, Liverpool has dominated the head-to-head matchup, claiming 25 victories out of 46 competitive meetings compared to Brighton's 9 wins. Despite Liverpool's historically superior record, Brighton has emerged as a frequent thorn in the Reds' side in recent seasons, securing high-scoring results both at Anfield and the Amex Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Brighton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

Demand for Premier League tickets at Anfield is always high, and Liverpool's home match against Brighton & Hove Albion is no exception. Here are the primary ways to secure your tickets for both home and away sections.

1. Official Club Channels (Anfield Match)

Official LFC Membership Ballot: To buy regular-priced standard match tickets directly from Liverpool FC, you must hold an official LFC All Red Membership (Full, Light, or Junior).

2. Away Section Options (Brighton Away Fans)

Brighton & Hove Albion Official Club Allocation: To sit in the away section at Anfield, tickets must be purchased directly through Brighton & Hove Albion's official ticket portal. Priority is given to Brighton Season Ticket Holders and MyAlbion+ Members based on loyalty points accumulated from previous away matches.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion vary depending on whether you purchase face-value general admission or secondary marketplace seats.

1. Standard General Admission (Face Value)

Standard adult matchday tickets purchased directly through Liverpool FC's official ballot or ticket exchange are fixed by the club:

Adult Tickets: £30 to £62.75 (depending on the stand and tier at Anfield)

Concessions (Over 65s / Young Adults): ~£22.50 to £47

Juniors (Under 17s): £9 to £15

Local Member Tickets: £9 (Upper Main Stand section reserved for local residents)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because standard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Standard general admission seats typically start around £95 to £120 on secondary ticket markets.

Average Prices: Central lower-tier or longside seating averages £150 to £250+ .

Hospitality & VIP Packages: Official matchday hospitality packages start at roughly £200 to £350+ per person.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Liverpool have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also recorded a 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, the Reds have scored eight goals and conceded three, with their only dropped points coming in a goalless draw at Fulham. Brighton have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 4-3 loss at Chelsea in late August. The Seagulls have scored 14 goals in that run, including a 5-0 dismantling of Coventry City and the 3-0 win over Arsenal, and have conceded just five times across those fixtures.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Brighton won 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool beat Brighton 3-0 at Anfield in an FA Cup tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton have won two, Liverpool have won three, with the sides scoring a combined 18 goals over those meetings.