Brighton & Hove Albion host Monaco on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

This upcoming UEFA Conference League fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Monaco in European competition. The Seagulls head into this match looking to establish their pedigree on the continental stage against experienced French opposition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco takes place at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Fans can purchase tickets directly through the official Brighton & Hove Albion club ticketing portal, subject to availability, membership status, and primary allocation rules.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Ranging from approximately €35 to €75 .

Ranging from approximately . Concession Tickets (Juniors & Seniors): Discounted rates typically ranging from €20 to €45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Standard Seats: Starting around €90 to €150 .

Starting around . Premium / Longside Seating: Frequently priced upwards of €200 to €350+.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Conference League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco Form

Brighton have recorded a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester City. The Seagulls' two defeats came against Liverpool, 2-0 in the Premier League, and Manchester City, 2-2 in the Carabao Cup. Brighton have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Monaco have taken a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1, while their most recent win was a 2-0 Conference League victory over FC Nordsjaelland. Monaco also beat Freiburg 3-0 in the Conference League during this run, though they suffered a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC. Across the five matches, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded five.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Brighton & Hove Albion and Monaco across their last five meetings. This fixture information will be updated when records become available.