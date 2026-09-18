Lewis Miley exclusive: Newcastle's record-breaking home-grown hero talks role models, goal celebrations & best atmospheres

Lewis Miley is a man that has been going places in a hurry. Having linked up with Newcastle United’s academy system at the age of seven, in the space of 10 years he was making his senior bow for the Magpies and rewriting the history books as their youngest Premier League debutant.

At the age of 17 years and 191 days, more records were made when stepping off the bench in a Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. Less than three weeks later, he registered his first assist in top-flight competition when lining up against Chelsea.

He was the third-youngest Englishman to start an elite European fixture - behind Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - and the youngest to tee up a goal for an English club in the Champions League, having achieved that feat in a December 2023 meeting with AC Milan.

After passing his 19th birthday, Miley opened his continental goal account versus Bayer Leverkusen in December 2025 - having savoured Carabao Cup glory at Wembley a few months earlier. A remarkable rise to prominence is being enjoyed at St James’ Park by another home-grown hero that is following in the footsteps of some iconic figures.

Who inspired him to reach this point, where have the toughest challenges come from, what is it like to score in front of the Gallowgate and how does his game progress from here?